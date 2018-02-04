?Abu Dhabi University Organizes Sixth Annual National Mathematics Competition

Held at ADU Al Ain campus, the competition attracted 150 high school students representing 40 schools across the UAE. Divided upon 75 teams, students compete to solve mathematics problems applied in real life situations over two rounds. All participating teams took part in the first round competing against each other, after which only the top teams qualified to the second and final round.

Abu Dhabi – UAE – College of Arts and Sciences at Abu Dhabi University ( ADU ) organized the sixth edition of the annual National Mathematics Competition. The competition aims to highlight the importance of mathematics and its applications in our practical life.

Students from Al Andalous Private School won the first place, while Meryland International School took second place and third place was the Al Dhafra Private School. Dr. Sofiane Grira, chairman of the Organizing Committee of the National Mathematics Competition, accompanied by Dr. Mohamed Fteiha, Acting Campus Director, awarded the winners with certificates of appreciation and prizes.

Advertisement

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Sofiane Grira said: “ Abu Dhabi University has been always committed to contributing to the empowerment of younger generations in the UAE as well as providing them with opportunities to showcase their intellectual potential along with scientific knowledge in various fields. Abu Dhabi University’s strategy has always been aligned with the government directions and in line with the objectives of the Youth Empowerment Strategy. This competition is one of many academic activities that the department is keen on organizing annually as it serves the community and translates ADU's interest in disseminating knowledge and exporting experiences to aid the academic community.”

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University (ADU)

Abu Dhabi University (ADU), an internationally recognized university for quality education and applied research that fosters academic excellence and continued growth, was established in 2003, three years after a charter for the university as a key driver of socio-economic growth, was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

At its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, ADU’s mission is to go beyond educating students and to contribute in strengthening the UAE’s global position as a progressive and innovative nation through its internationally competitive programs, world-class faculty, and educational resources. The University aims to hone the creative talent, critical thinking and leadership skills of the nation’s youth and empower them to become global leaders and lifelong learners.

Striving towards educational excellence, ADU is the first university in the country to receive the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 2010 and the first private higher education institution in the UAE and the GCC region to receive an international academic accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business Administration holds international accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). In addition, its College of Engineering has earned the accreditation of the world renowned Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) and Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC) of ABET.

Dedicated to achieving excellence on all international academic levels, ADU is ranked in the top 2.8% of universities worldwide in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Universities Ranking, scoring third on the “International Faculty Index” for its faculty’s diverse cultural backgrounds, and ninth on the “International Student Index” for its international student body. Moreover, ADU also ranked in QS’s top 150 leading institutions under 50 years, and in the top 7 of all private young universities in the world, the top 3 of all private young universities in the Arab World, and the top 16 of all private universities around the world.

© Press Release 2018