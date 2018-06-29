Abu Dhabi Tops Ranking of Smart Cities in the Middle East
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has been ranked top of a list of cities in Africa and the Middle East in the McKinsey Global Institute study ‘Smart Cities: Digital Solutions for a More Livable Future.’ The study looked at how cities all over the world use technology to increase the quality of life across a wide range of criteria, including healthcare, security, mobility, economic development and housing. With a rating of 18.4, Abu Dhabi ranked first in the region ahead of Dubai, which was placed second with a rating of 17.3.
Covering 50 international cities, the report compared the extent to which the application of technology directly improves a resident’s quality of life. This measure has many dimensions, from clean air to whether citizens feel safe as they walk down the street. For a city to be ‘smart’ it must first demonstrate the presence of a robust structural base and an underlying digital infrastructure, including a network of data-collecting sensors and devices, comprehensive broadband and wireless networks, and platforms on which data can be stored and shared.
DCT Abu Dhabi has introduced new and innovative schemes and systems to aid the tourism sector and benefit residents’ quality of life. State-of-the-art and pioneering tech additions include the official “Abu Dhabi Culture” online portal and app, a one-stop reference point for all information relating to culture in the emirate; and an online Event Ticketing System, part of its Event Licensing System, which streamlines and facilitates event registration and licensing procedures.
For more information on DCT Abu Dhabi, visit tcaabudhabi.ae
About The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi:
The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role played by the Department is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base. http://tcaabudhabi.ae/en© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.