Abu Dhabi To Host Global Forum for Innovation In Agriculture During UAE Innovation Month

GFIA Abu Dhabi 2018 will be held alongside the second Poultry Technology Fair (VIV MEA 2018 Abu Dhabi), which caters to the requirements of poultry farming and livestock and feed production as well as the First International Conference of Arab Beekeepers Union, which aims to enhance the productivity of beekeepers and honey production companies across the region. With more than 1.5 million tonnes of honey being produced worldwide and tens of thousands of tonnes produced annually in the Arabian Gulf States, this prestigious conference will support the growth of this vitally important sector.

Abu Dhabi is set to host the Global Forum for Innovation In Agriculture (GFIA Abu Dhabi 2018) which will run from 5 to 6 February, 2018 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, and in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the event will coincide with the UAE Innovation Month, and showcase the latest innovations and technologies in sustainable agriculture and food security from across the Middle East and North Africa.

GFIA Abu Dhabi is sponsored by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and will draw the participation of several leading speakers and innovators from across the world. The fifth edition of the event will focus on six key areas: indoor farming and hydroponics, date palm production, aquaculture, livestock and animal production, sustainable crops and beekeeping. It will also highlight various agricultural practices, environmental conservation, crop promotion, pest control and tackling the challenges of climate change. Additionally, 600 companies from different countries and scientific centers will present their ideas and vision for sustainable food production to more than 15,000 visitors expected to attend the three collocated events.

The Forum will also bring together leading figures and experts from the public and private sectors who influence the food security policies and agricultural sustainability. It will feature panel sessions on food security focusing on five main themes to develop the blueprint for increasing local production and attracting foreign investment in fish farming, milk and dairy production, poultry products, as well as date and date palm waste industries.

Thamer Al Qasemi, Chairman of the GFIA 2018 Organizing Committee at Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority said: “In keeping with the Late Sheikh Zayed's vision and values ​​of promoting sustainability, GFIA seeks to find effective solutions to the most pressing issues facing the agriculture sector globally and regionally. In addition to providing an ideal platform to share experiences, skills and ideas through convening top experts, farmers and local and international farmers, GFIA will spotlight the latest technologies in agricultural and livestock production, agricultural technology, fish farming and artificial intelligence. In representing the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in international forums dedicated to food and agriculture, ADFCA has succeeded in globalizing the Agricultural Innovations Forum by hosting its European edition in the Netherlands. This reiterates the Emirate's leading status as a top destination for organizing high-caliber international exhibitions and events in this vital domain.”

Al Qasemi also noted that GFIA seeks to promote innovation in agricultural production through the adoption of innovative methods that will contribute to the advancement agriculture and food sustainability in the world. Additionally, it will enhance the efficiency of production and post-harvest operations, while ensuring the conservation of natural resources and the environment. This will eventually create a viable investment environment for agricultural and food industries in Abu Dhabi to serve the region at large.

"The Global Forum on Agricultural Innovations is based on the notion that the ongoing drive for innovation in the agriculture sector is the only way to feed 9 billion people sustainably by 2050," said Nicolas Davison, Director of the Global Forum for Agricultural Innovation. "The conference will enable us to consolidate our position as a leading global hub for sustainable food production and drive innovation through expanding our portfolio of exhibitions and conferences dedicated to this cause across the Middle East, Europe and Africa."

"Since 2014, the Global Innovation Forum has attracted more than 20,000 visitors. We are delighted to work with more than 50 influential global partners who have committed themselves to participating in the forum as a platform for stimulating and encouraging change."

