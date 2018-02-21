Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards Showcases Sustainability Best Practice in the Region

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), the awards are the region’s only independent annual awards for sustainability achievements. The five award categories –are: Best Sustainability Report, Best Sustainability Initiative, Sustainability Leader of the Year, Sustainability Manager of the Year, and Best Sustainability Communication Programme. This year, there was a new category - Best Energy Management Initiative - judged by the Independent Energy Institute.

Abu Dhabi : Organisations and individuals championing sustainability in the region were recognised yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards.

In his welcome speech, Dr. Abdulla Zamzam, Assistant Secretary General of Operations at the EAD , highlighted the importance of recognising sustainability excellence as a way to encourage other organisations in the region to consider their impacts and dependencies on the natural world.

The theme 'Taking Nature into Account' framed this year's awards ceremony, where Mark Gough, Executive Director, Natural Capital Coalition, provided the keynote speech, stressing how a natural capital approach allows businesses to streamline their operations, conduct more effective risk assessments and enhance business capability.

Huda Al Houqani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, said: “Through these awards, we want to highlight the wealth of benefits of sustainable management practices for organisations, and use this platform as an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between our members, and open more opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing.”

The judging panel, selected for their sustainability expertise, consisted of Laila Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Wildlife Society in association with WWF, Dr. Jenny Davidson, Director for Learning and Teaching in the Exec Ed Department at Newcastle Business School, and Mark Gough, Executive Director, Natural Capital Coalition. The panel was looking for outstanding examples of a strong commitment to sustainability, by embracing innovative approaches and showing a clear understanding of the strategic importance of sustainability in their organisation.

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) was awarded Best Sustainability Report, for the way they effectively presented their environmental, social and economic performance.

The Best Sustainability Initiative went to Dubai Supreme Council of Energy for their Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy (CAS 2021).

Saeed Alabbar, the Managing Director of AESG (firm specialising in the provision of energy and sustainability consultancy in the Middle East), picked up the award for Sustainability Leader of the Year for clearly showing how he has led his organisation with sustainability challenges and opportunities at the forefront.

Phillipa Grant, Division Manager - Energy and Sustainable Development at AESG, was awarded Sustainability Manager of the Year for her ability to identify and integrate sustainability-related opportunities.

The award for Best Sustainability Communication Programme went to Borouge for their Sustainable Campus Initiative, which aims to strengthen and build sustainable leadership capacity amongst the youth.

The new award category launched this year - Best Energy Management Initiative - was awarded to Dubai Supreme Council of Energy for their Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy, which was deployed based on a world-class regulatory framework to accelerate the diversification of energy mix, ensure security of supply and facilitate effective demand-side management.

The event was sponsored by Dolphin Energy and supported by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Airways.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) was established in 1996 to preserve Abu Dhabi’s natural heritage, protect our future, and raise awareness about environmental issues. EAD is Abu Dhabi’s environmental regulator and advises the government on environmental policy. It works to create sustainable communities, and protect and conserve wildlife and natural resources. EAD also works to ensure integrated and sustainable water resources management, to ensure clean air and minimise climate change and its impacts.

About the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG)

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) is a membership initiative whose mission is to promote sustainability management in Abu Dhabi by providing learning and knowledge sharing opportunities for government, private companies and not for profit organisations in a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue. The ADSG was set up by EAD in 2008, as a forum of members who have signed the ADSG Declaration, committing to adopt best practices of sustainability management and reporting and to actively participate in ADSG activities. The ADSG is open to new members willing to practice and champion sustainability in Abu Dhabi in a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue www.adsg.ae.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards, launched for the first time in 2015, is an award and recognition scheme that is designed to celebrate sustainability best practice and to raise awareness about the benefits of sustainable management practices for organisations.

The scoring process for award selection is based on pointers such as, integration of sustainability, plan, do, review cycle, impact, communication and engagement, innovation and leadership, materiality, recognition. Medium to large organisations with over 250 employees in the region are able to enter.

© Press Release 2018