Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week concludes with The Festival at Masdar City

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Today was the first day of The Festival at Masdar City, and there's the promise of more fun, food and entertainment tomorrow! The event which concludes Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is dedicated to raising community awareness of sustainability, brings in crowds with food trucks, live entertainment, and educational games and activities. The different Experience Zones include a Souk selling local and organic produce as well as an innovation hub filled with high-tech gadgets.