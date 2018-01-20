 
Dubai 20 Jan 2018
#uae | 20 January, 2018

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week concludes with The Festival at Masdar City

Press Release

Visit the multiple Experience Zones around the city including the Souk, Innovation Zone and the Bazzar.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Today was the first day of The Festival at Masdar City, and there's the promise of more fun, food and entertainment tomorrow! The event which concludes Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is dedicated to raising community awareness of sustainability, brings in crowds with food trucks, live entertainment, and educational games and activities. The different Experience Zones include a Souk selling local and organic produce as well as an innovation hub filled with high-tech gadgets.  

 In honour of the legacy of the UAE’s founding father there is the Sheikh Zayed Corner to celebrate 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

The carnival atmosphere fills the Masdar City podium, while more food, games and activities are offered down at the newly renovated Masdar Park, including fitness workouts and a virtual reality experience.

Entrance is free to The Festival at Masdar City, with the last day of festival fun being Saturday from 10:00-20:00.

