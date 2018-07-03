Abu Dhabi Sports Council partners with ADNOC to stage first ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

A three-year partnership agreement, conferring naming rights for the event to ADNOC, which will serve as Title Sponsor, was signed between H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Office Director at ADNOC. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will position the United Arab Emirates’ capital city firmly on the global athletics calendar, while promoting wellness in the local community and participation at all levels.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ( ADNOC ) announced, today, the inauguration of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, which will be held, for the first time, on December 7, 2018, bringing the world’s oldest race to one of the world’s most modern cities, deepening ADNOC’s commitment to the Abu Dhabi community.

“It may be the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, but it will be second to none among established international marathons around the world,” Major General Al Rumaithy said. “We expect a world-class elite field and participation of thousands of runners at various levels.”

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithy, Chairman of General Authority for Sports, said the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of international sporting events to arrive in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, praised the efforts of all those involved in bringing the first marathon race to Abu Dhabi.

“The races are open for all categories and provides the opportunity for community-participation. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is an event that the entire family can appreciate, not only by participating in the races, but by enjoying the various side events at the Marathon Village,” Al Khaili said.

At the signing ceremony, H.E. Aref Al Awani said: “The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon adds a new international sporting event to our calendar of events and will leave behind a legacy that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is very keen to promote as part of our community sports programming.”

The race will be held over a 42.195-kilometer (26 miles, 385 yards) course that will showcase the city of Abu Dhabi to a global audience. In recognition of the Year of Zayed, the race will bring together elite international athletes, seasoned amateur runners and thousands of people taking part in their first marathon. It will offer runners of all abilities the chance to participate in a range of events from 2.5km and 5km fun runs, to the 10km and full-distance marathon.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Office Director at ADNOC, said: “ADNOC is excited to play a part in bringing such an iconic event, the marathon, to Abu Dhabi. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is built on a shared commitment to elevating the health and well-being of individuals and embodies ADNOC’s historical dedication to supporting the communities in which we operate.

“Whether it’s through sporting and recreation, health and wellness, or youth and STEM education, ADNOC’s corporate social responsibility and purpose remains firm: To create a positive and lasting impact on UAE society,” Al Suwaidi said.

Entry fees for the event range from AED 50-75 for the shorter 2.5km and 5km fun runs, AED 150 for the 10km, and AED 350 for the marathon race. Registration for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is open at: www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com.

The marathon was one of the original modern Olympic events in 1896, though the distance did not become standardized until 1921. More than 800 marathons are held throughout the world each year, with the vast majority of competitors being recreational athletes as larger marathons can have tens of thousands of participants

The world-record time for men over the marathon distance is 2 hours 2 minutes and 57 seconds, set in the Berlin Marathon, by Dennis Kimetto of Kenya, on September 28, 2014. The world-record for women was set by Paula Radcliffe, of Great Britain, in the London Marathon, held on April 13, 2003. Radcliffe completed the race in 2 hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

The Council also hosts and supports the staging of international world-class sporting events. These include: the annual Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA; the Formula 1TM Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix; the ITU World Triathlon Series; both the Abu Dhabi and Gary Player Invitationals; the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour, the Red Bull Air Race; the Mubadala World Tennis Championship; the 2017 and 2018 FIFA Club World Cups; the 2019 AFC Asian Cup UAE and the UCI WorldTour event, The Abu Dhabi Tour.

We at ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents. These span improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and the delivery of international exposure of the emirate as a world-class sporting events hub.

Whether it is land, sea or air, we have sport covered.

For more media information please contact: Ahmed Wahab Al Juboori at Abu Dhabi Sports Council: awahab@adsc.abudhabi.ae

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a major diversified group of energy and petrochemical companies that produces about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of raw gas a day. Its integrated upstream, midstream and downstream activities are carried out by 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies. To find out more visit www.adnoc.ae.

For further information: media@adnoc.ae.

