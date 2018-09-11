Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions & Services Authority brings together academic and industry worlds

The Abu Dhabi Smart Solutions & Services Authority, in partnership with Khalifa University for Science and Technology, recently organized a workshop covering the many uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The workshop, which reflects the strong ties between ADSSSA and local and international academic institutions, served as a strategic platform to exchange knowledge and experiences about AI and to discuss newer smart services aimed at facilitating the 'Machine Learning' process, including its eventual application across various fields. The event was attended by H.E. Dr. Rauda Al Saadi, Director General, ADSSSA and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University for Science and Technology. Also present were senior officials and representatives from both entities.

During the workshop, a team from Khalifa University showcased a presentation about the most significant applications of 'Machine Learning,' a branch of AI concerned with the design and development of technologies that allow computers to gain 'learning' skills and converting software applications to more accurate applications in predicting results. The presentation also featured a detailed discussion on latest research initiatives covering AI applications, which contribute to the development of various sectors and fields.

ADSSSA expressed its support for ongoing national efforts in AI and smart services, especially in the move to create an environment that is conducive to innovation, research & development, the forging of strategic partnerships with national entities from the public and private sectors and international organizations, and the enhancement and improvement of government services--highlighting a quality-focused leap covering the provision of a new generation of services that are more efficient, fast and highly interactive to provide customers with a more integrated and elevated experience.

