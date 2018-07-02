Abu Dhabi Quality Council Hosts Workshop on Developing Quality Infrastructure in Industrial Sector in Collaboration with ZonesCorp
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), the entity responsible for developing quality infrastructure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones (ZonesCorp), has hosted a workshop to introduce employees working in various industrial sectors to the Council’s product and personnel conformity schemes and standards service programs, as a part of the council's continuous efforts to improve the performance of the built environments in Abu Dhabi to meet the highest quality standards and sustainability.
In line with the Council’s aim of enhancing the quality and sustainability of the built environment in Abu Dhabi, the workshop included detailed explanations and presentations on the conformity schemes and standards service programs, and examined the emirate’s current and future infrastructure needs..
Through introducing our schemes, we seek to contribute to high quality services in the emirate in line with the highest international standards, which reflects our leadership vision in developing the quality infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and to contribute to Abu Dhabi's plan to build a competitive economy supported by proper regulatory standards.”
Being the largest operator of Abu Dhabi's specialized economic zones with more than 650 manufacturing facilities, we are very honoured to work hand in hand with the Council to develop and build our national economy.
His Excellency added: “The series of programs that the Council seeks to identify through workshops with people working in this area, are aimed at enabling sector regulators and the private sector to improve locally manufactured products to meet the technical requirements of foreign export. Consequently, we will achieve the ultimate objective of the Higher Corporation to become the preferred destination for global industrial investment in the region.
In a bid to create awareness about its products, services and personnel certification schemes, and in line with its strategic objectives, QCC conducts regular workshops for its partners from the industrial sector. In addition to familiarising participants with the Council’s quality requirements, the sessions allow QCC to gain insight into the specific needs of each sector and step up efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals outlined in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision.
Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council was established in 2009 to raise the quality of the emirate’s exports and locally traded products while protecting the interests of consumers and supporting the UAE’s competitive economy. QCC empowers regulators to implement product safety, legal metrology and conformity schemes. The Council also sets guidelines and benchmarks to verify that products manufactured and traded in Abu Dhabi conform to the highest quality standards.© Press Release 2018
