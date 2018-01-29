Abu Dhabi Ports offers job opportunities for UAE nationals during Tawdheef 2018

As part of its participation, Abu Dhabi Ports will be showcasing job opportunities in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, Zayed Port, Khalifa Port, Abu Dhabi Terminals, Fujairah Terminal, Maqta Gateway, Safeen and Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminals. During the event, Abu Dhabi Ports will also highlight its various training and development programmes tailored to improve skill sets and growth for UAE nationals within the organisation.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support, at Abu Dhabi Ports, commented: “Our participation at Tawdheef this year is in line with the directives of our wise leadership to support young Emiratis and equip them with the skills they need to help achieve Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

“Our participation at Tawdheef 2018 also aims to introduce young Emirati talent to the varied career opportunities, in addition to the training and development programmes offered at Abu Dhabi Ports and its subsidiaries, to further support them in excelling in their careers."

2017 has been a very successful year with more than 20,000 hours of training completed across 260 courses and a 58% Emiratisation rate. In addition, the first three Emirati women, out of nine Emiratis, graduated as Captains of 24-Meter vessels from the Maritime Training Centre at Abu Dhabi Ports.

Abu Dhabi Ports is currently home to a number of employee training programmes. NAWRUS, which is one of Abu Dhabi Ports' talent development programmes, encourages Emiratis to take up positions within port operations. The programme has seen more than 50 trainees since its launch in 2015. Additionally, the PIER programme trains and develops Emirati employees to support their promotion to leadership positions within the organisation.

Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Ports supported six students as part of Abu Dhabi Port’s Student Scholarship Programme, which is designed to sponsor students studying courses related to Marine Science.

