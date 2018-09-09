Abu Dhabi International Airport hosts Sheikh Zayed Photo Exhibition

The photo exhibition falls within the framework of Abu Dhabi Airports’ ongoing Year of Zayed program. Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to organizing various social initiatives and working together with relevant entities to celebrate Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and honor his role as the Founding Father of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports and the Department of Abu Dhabi Customs, in collaboration with the National Archive, are hosting a mobile photo exhibition of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi International Airport . The exhibition runs from the 6 th to the 11 th of September and is taking place in Terminal 1 Landside of the Abu Dhabi International Airport .

Mohammed Al Katheeri, SVP Strategy & Communications at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Through this mobile exhibition at Abu Dhabi International Airport , we seek to honor the vision and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed by showcasing his life, the impact he has had on the UAE as a whole, and in the aviation industry in particular. Sheikh Zayed laid the foundations of the seven emirates with a focus on innovation and development. He foresaw Abu Dhabi having the world class aviation infrastructure that it does today.”

Advertisement

Fahed Ghareeb Abdulla Hamad Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Administration at the Department of Abu Dhabi Customs, said: “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a visionary and welcoming leader. He encouraged the continuous pursuit of excellence, traveled the world extensively, and established the policy of welcoming international guests to the UAE. It is in celebration of his legacy that we worked to organize this mobile photo exhibition of his life and achievements, and we hope to inspire visitors from around the world to reflect on Sheikh Zayed’s values and principals.”

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Airports have launched several initiatives in celebration of Year of Zayed. These initiatives included the adoption of the “Year of Zayed” Immigration stamp at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in collaboration with Airport Immigration, and the Meir Al Khair campaign, whereby employees of Abu Dhabi Airports collectively donated funds to purchase needed households goods and distribute it to less fortunate families within the UAE in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.

In addition, Abu Dhabi Airports has mounted the “Year of Zayed” logo on one of the Capital’s airport Air Traffic Control Towers and organized the ‘Flight of the Children of Zayed’ initiative in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, which saw 31 orphans visit Sir Bani Yas Island last month.

