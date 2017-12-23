Abu Dhabi Hosts the 4th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - The UAE hosted the 4th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies during 11-13 December 2017, under the Patronage of HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Under the theme ‘Global Peace and the Fear of Islam: Countering the Spread of Extremism’, the ground-breaking event founded by H.E Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, President of the Forum, was held at St. Regis Hotel, Abu Dhabi Corniche, and attended by high-level officials and an elite group of scholars, intellectuals and religious leaders of different faiths. The Forum discussed four main topics namely; Religion, Identity and World Peace; Islam and the World; Islam and the World: Ways to Rapprochement and Solidarity; and Fear of Islam: Causes and Contexts.

The opening session included keynote speeches by H.E Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; H.E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League; Dr. Ahmed Tawfiq, Moroccan Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs; H.E Dr. Abbas Shoman, Deputy of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif;Dr. Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Indonesian Minister of Islamic Affairs; HE Dr. Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, Minister for Religious Affairs in Pakistan; H.E Adama Dieng, UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide; and H.E Dr. Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, the Forum’s Secretary General, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments. The opening session’s key highlight was the joint cooperation agreement announced between the United Nations, represented by Undersecretary-General Adama Dieng, United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, and the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, to organize ten research workshops to promote religious education in the Islamic world.

