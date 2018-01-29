 
Dubai 29 Jan 2018
#uae | 29 January, 2018

Abu Dhabi Airports takes part in Tawdheef 2018

Press Release

Abu Dhabi:  Abu Dhabi Airports has announced its participation in Tawdheef Recruitment Show 2018, the leading Emiratisation and career development event for UAE Nationals, that will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 29-31 January, 2018.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ participation at the Tawdheef Recruitment Show 2018 is fundamental to its commitment to the Emiratization’s Governmental Initiative that encourages, supports and motivates the local community to contribute to the nation’s economic and career development, as it provides access to resources that will improve Emiratisation within the company.

Commenting on its participation, Abdul Majeed Al Khoori, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Abu Dhabi Airports’ performance and growth is driven by our people, including the local talent. We focus on attracting the most capable professionals and providing them with the tools and opportunities to develop themselves throughout their careers. In line with UAE Vision 2021, we aim to employ the full potential of the UAE’s human capital”.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ team will use the vital platform to attract and engage talent by showcasing its innovations and brand identity. Visitors of the Tawdheef Recruitment Show will have the opportunity to be acquainted with the aviation environment and industry dynamics, and discover the various opportunities coming up within this sector in the coming period.

He added: “The Tawdheef Recruitment Show is a gateway for the UAE and its businesses to access the best and most qualified professionals in the country. We look forward to exchanging knowledge and expertise with the visitors, and highlight Abu Dhabi Airports’ strengths that make it a portal for ideas, technology and creativity.”

As a company operating in the aviation industry, Abu Dhabi Airports is a significant employer of professionals in science, technology, engineering and management-related disciplines.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Airports 
Abu Dhabi Airports is a public joint-stock company wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Government. It was incorporated by Amiri Decree number 5, issued on 4 March 2006, to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports are geared to serve the various segments of air travelers, the aviation marketplace, and will help contribute to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

Currently under way is the multi-billion dollar re-development and expansion of Abu Dhabi International Airport designed to increase the overall capacity of the airport.

