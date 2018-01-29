Abu Dhabi Airports takes part in Tawdheef 2018

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports has announced its participation in Tawdheef Recruitment Show 2018, the leading Emiratisation and career development event for UAE Nationals, that will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 29-31 January, 2018. Abu Dhabi Airports’ participation at the Tawdheef Recruitment Show 2018 is fundamental to its commitment to the Emiratization’s Governmental Initiative that encourages, supports and motivates the local community to contribute to the nation’s economic and career development, as it provides access to resources that will improve Emiratisation within the company.

Commenting on its participation, Abdul Majeed Al Khoori, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “Abu Dhabi Airports’ performance and growth is driven by our people, including the local talent. We focus on attracting the most capable professionals and providing them with the tools and opportunities to develop themselves throughout their careers. In line with UAE Vision 2021, we aim to employ the full potential of the UAE’s human capital”. Abu Dhabi Airports’ team will use the vital platform to attract and engage talent by showcasing its innovations and brand identity. Visitors of the Tawdheef Recruitment Show will have the opportunity to be acquainted with the aviation environment and industry dynamics, and discover the various opportunities coming up within this sector in the coming period.

