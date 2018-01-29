Abu Dhabi Airports takes part in Tawdheef 2018
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports has announced its participation in Tawdheef Recruitment Show 2018, the leading Emiratisation and career development event for UAE Nationals, that will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 29-31 January, 2018.
Abu Dhabi Airports’ participation at the Tawdheef Recruitment Show 2018 is fundamental to its commitment to the Emiratization’s Governmental Initiative that encourages, supports and motivates the local community to contribute to the nation’s economic and career development, as it provides access to resources that will improve Emiratisation within the company.
Abu Dhabi Airports’ team will use the vital platform to attract and engage talent by showcasing its innovations and brand identity. Visitors of the Tawdheef Recruitment Show will have the opportunity to be acquainted with the aviation environment and industry dynamics, and discover the various opportunities coming up within this sector in the coming period.
As a company operating in the aviation industry, Abu Dhabi Airports is a significant employer of professionals in science, technology, engineering and management-related disciplines.
