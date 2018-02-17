Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host prominent experts in fraud prevention and accountability

The conference will cover a range of topics such as cyber fraud, how to leverage data analytics for advanced fraud detection, anti-fraud strategies, as well as the virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. Conference speakers will also discuss state of the art techniques for leveraging the internet and social media to investigate fraud.

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority ( ADAA ) will host leading experts in fraud prevention for the 2018 ACFE Fraud Conference Middle East on 25-27 February 2018. The third edition of the regional conference, to be held at the Jumeirah at Etihad Towers hotel in Abu Dhabi, will gather more than 300 anti-fraud experts from across the public and private sectors to share their experience and discuss the latest trends and tools in fraud prevention and detection.

“ ADAA is proud to host the 2018 Anti-Fraud Conference to gather industry experts and support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to cultivate a robust and transparent business environment,” said H.E. Hamad Al Hurr Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority .

Advertisement

He added, “Abu Dhabi will grow more competitive and more vibrant only with the combined efforts of the public and private sectors to achieve transparency and accountability.”

“We appreciate the dedication the ADAA has shown in hosting this conference,” said ACFE Vice President and Program Director Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA. “They are setting an ethical tone for both the public and private sectors of Abu Dhabi. By encouraging education, action and collaboration, they continue to be leaders in the anti-fraud profession.”

The 2018 Anti-Fraud Conference includes a series of sessions focused on the most prominent themes in fraud prevention today. Attendees will share case studies from the region and define best-practices for conducting investigations during challenging economic times. Speakers will include experts such as Alexandra Wrage, a former member of FIFA’s Independent Governance committee, Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA,, the Vice President and Program Director for the ACFE and an advisory member of the ACFE Board of Regents, as well as body language expert, Cliff Lansley.

ADAA is responsible for enhancing and promoting transparency and accountability across nearly 300 Abu Dhabi government entities and state owned enterprises, ensuring they manage and utilize their resources and funds efficiently, effectively and in keeping with the overall Abu Dhabi Vision 2030. The Authority also provides the entities with independent and objective assurance and advisory services and recommendations in addition to verifying the validity of financial reports and their compliance with laws, regulations, rules and governance in accordance with the highest international standards of quality

-Ends-

For further details, please contact:

Emad Dwekat

ASDA’A Burson Marsteller

Phone: 0504356062

Email: Emad.dwekat@bm.com

© Press Release 2018