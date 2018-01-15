Abdullah Al Nuaimi Inaugurates "MARACAD 2018" in Dubai, next October

This vital event, which is now the most anticipated annual event for many regional and international key players in the maritime industry, is held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, The Cabinet Member Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime.

After the tremendous successful editions of MARACAD in the past three years, the preparations of the fourth edition of the Maritime Conference and Expo, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) between the 2nd and 3rd of October 2018, are underway by the Dubai based organizer “Cham Events”.

Through a highly distinguished list of keynote speakers and delegates, the conference aims to explore new horizons and trends in the industry, supporting the human element and discuss the future of Innovative Maritime Education.

MARACAD 2018 follows UAE strides towards global leadership, especially after the historical Category B membership winning in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, thus paving the way for UAE to play an active role in developing international rules and regulations that will further enhance the international trade and shipping level.

Maracad’s theme for this 2018 is autonomy, where the conference will shed the light on Technology & Innovation involvement in maritime education and training, through facilitating effective partnering opportunities, which will open opportunities to better and smarter outlook for the maritime industry.

The UAE Award for Maritime Creativity and Innovation ceremony will be held also during MARACAD 2018, as an inspiration and motivation to UAE maritime sector stakeholders to launch and adopt innovative and creative based projects.

The conference will comprise 5 panel discussions covering the following topics: Innovation in Shipping, The future of Smart Ships, Innovation of Future Ports, The Future of Maritime Education and Its Challenges, and Cybersecurity Training Programs.

Dr Alia Al Hussein, General Manager of Cham Events, the official organizer of MARACAD 2018, said: "We look forward to continue being the most important regional event that discusses the progress of maritime industry and its rather imperative aspect of human development, in line with highlighting new technologies, while moving towards our moral responsibility for the next shipping generation".

Captain Hussam Suyyagh, the conference director, said, “The world is witnessing a major correlational shift between digital, physical and biological technologies. Thus, the promotion of technological innovations in port infrastructure, logistics and physical connectivity in the shipping sector, among others, is especially important to find new engines of growth".

During Maracad 2018, The UAE Awards for Maritime Creativity and Innovation will be presented” said Dr. Alia. She added: This will help us recognize the achievements of individuals and companies who changed the industry through their ideas and efforts. The awards will cover five different categories: best innovations in ports, ships, maritime education and training, shipping and UAE talented people".

Capt. Haytham Chaaban, the Chief Executive of Awards noted that the supervision of these awards will be through a highly qualified International Judging Panel, equipped to identify the most deserving individuals and companies. He pointed out that the least step that could be done is honoring those who contributed in the development of this vital industry and their achievements which are sustaining the global trade system through the shipping industry.

Maracad 2018 is the ideal platform for all maritime stakeholders to encourage constructive dialogue that can assist in facing shipping industry challenges, future of maritime technologies and its proper management in maritime industry innovations, as well as adopting ship automation and ensuring crew members’ sufficient training for such modern techniques.

