Abdul Muhsen Shipping eyes 20% revenue growth in 2018

Dubai - Abdul Muhsen Shipping (AMS) being one of the leading Consolidation companies in the UAE, aims to achieve a 20 per cent revenue growth for the year 2018.

Abdul Muhsen Shipping offers tailored solutions for International Shipping and Logistics, specialising in Consolidation from all major ports “Globally”

Abdul Muhsen Shipping, a Container Freight Service (CFS) provider, handles the highest number of LCL (Less than Container Load) console containers in the Jebel Ali Free Zone. “We have been No.1 in the Free Zone for years as we handle around 1,200 TEUs per month, and our closest competitor handles only 800 TEUs per month,” said Shailesh Dash, Chairman, Gulf Pinnacle Logistics.

Established in 1991, the Jebel Ali Free Zone based company handles the entire gamut of Logistics services, which involve Consolidation, Warehousing, Transportation and Shipping. Gulf Pinnacle Logistics acquired a 75 per cent equity stake in Abdul Muhsen Shipping in 2014.

“Abdul Muhsen Shipping witnessed a 10 per cent annual growth rate in revenue during the last three years and we aim to double that growth rate in 2018,” the chairman remarked.

“We expect an increase in shipping activities at the Jebel Ali Port in 2018 as the majority of the Expo 2020 projects will commence next year, hence fueling demand for the logistics sector,” Dash observed.

The company’s Jebel Ali Free Zone office measures 49,000 square meters of land, with a built-up area of 23,500 sqm of covered warehouse and 20,250 sqm of open yard (including the space of their sister concern, So-Safe Logistics for bulk cargo).

Supported by a reputable board and a seasoned management with 27 years of experience in the logistics industry, AMS plans to invest in modern infrastructure to keep pace with the ever-growing needs of the customers and to position itself as a major and reliable logistics player in the MENASEA region.

