Abdul Latif Jameel to provide state-of-the-art spinal treatment technology in Saudi Arabia

The launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Abdul Latif Jameel and Japanese company CYBERDYNE, Inc, during King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s visit to Japan last year, to bring the state-of-the-art technology to Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Medical Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL), a revolutionary robot treatment device for spinal injuries, has been approved for use in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Youssef Abdelrahman, Managing Director of Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital, said: “By bringing this highly advanced spinal treatment technology to Saudi Arabia, we are making sure patients who have suffered some of the most traumatic injuries will get the best possible care available.

“The availability of HAL in Saudi Arabia is truly welcome news. This follows the successful completion of the test phase and means the people of Saudi Arabia now have access to this state-of-the-art technology.”

Last year Saudi Arabia and Japan agreed to boost cooperation and joint projects between the two countries, including in healthcare. Healthcare is also one of the main focus areas of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve the quality of care and services provided to patients.

More than 13,000 people suffered traumatic spinal injuries in Saudi Arabia in 2015, according to official Saudi government statistics.

About Abdul Latif Jameel

Abdul Latif Jameel refers broadly to distinct separate and independent legal entities whose interests encompass automotive distribution, auto parts manufacturing, financial services, renewable energy, environmental services, land and real estate development, logistics, electronics retailing and media services. Abdul Latif Jameel positions itself as a preferred business partner primarily for inward investment into the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region. For more information, please visit: www.alj.com

About Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital

Abdul Latif Jameel Hospital, founded in 1995, is the first of its kind in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia that specializes in medical rehabilitation. It is a non-profit hospital that covers an area of 43,000sqm that provides comprehensive rehabilitation and preventive care programs for paediatric and adult population. The hospital provides excellent medical rehabilitation programs for inpatient, day care and outpatient. The facility has 8 wards with 120 beds capacity. Patient’s rooms, treatment and relaxation areas all overlooked individual landscaped gardens. Separate mosque and wards for male and female patients. For more information, please visit www.aljhospital.com

About CYBERDYNE, Inc.



Based on its corporate philosophy, “Technology exists for humans and society”, the Cyberdyne challenges to shape the future through creation of “human assistive industry”, which is a new industry centered around medicine, living support and labor support. Ever since its founding in 2004 as a spin-off venture from the University of Tsukuba, Japan, the Cyberdyne has researched and developed innovative Cybernic technologies, to solve various problems that the society faces, including the Robot Suit HAL to provide innovative medical treatments.

Cybernics” (adjective: Cybernic) is a new academic field that is centered around cybernetics, mechatronics and informatics fused/combined with various other fields including brain/neuroscience, robotics, biology, behavioral science, psychology, law, ethics, and business administration, promoted by Prof. Yoshiyuki Sankai.

