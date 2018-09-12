Abdul Latif Jameel Motors introduces Augmented Reality through "Toyota Saudi Select" mobile app for enjoyable and interactive digital experience

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Continuing its efforts to keep Toyota fans on top of the latest communications and interactive technologies, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has released the new Toyota Saudi Select mobile app. The app offers a new and innovative shopping experience that allows users to discover the specs of Toyota vehicles and view them on a virtual car in 3D using Augmented Reality (AR).

Launch of the mobile app comes in line with the company flipping the switch on the new J-SAP system to improve performance and guest experience

Toyota Saudi Select enables the user to change the color of the car, turn its lights and engine on or off, and show or hide the car’s default environment. Additionally, the user can view the car’s interior from all angles (360 degrees), fill out a request to test drive the car and download each car’s brochure.

Munir Khoja, Director of Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, expressed his pleasure with the new app, commenting: “This mobile app has been launched in order to enhance communication with Toyota fans in Saudi Arabia and support them by providing detailed, interactive information about cars that spark their interest, including specs and colors; thereby communicating with them before they even set a foot in the showroom.”

Khoja also paid tribute to Saudi women after the Royal decree that permitted women to drive in Saudi Arabia went into effect. “We invite Saudi Arabian women to download the mobile app and enjoy viewing and choosing the car of their choice,” he added.

For a realistic, interactive and enjoyable digital experience, just download the Toyota image catalogue through the link http://www.toyota.com.sa/ar-SA/toyota_saudi_select. Then download Toyota Saudi Select from App Store or Google Play. Run the mobile app and allow it to access your phone camera. Then just point the camera at a Toyota vehicle image using the AR icon. Afterwards, look at your mobile phone screen and enjoy the AR experience by viewing cars in 3D as they appear above the image.

AR is one of today’s most promising technologies, as it relies on dropping virtual objects and information into the user’s environment. It can both provide additional information or serve as a guide to discovering the right vehicle for individual Toyota fans. Right now, a user can interact with virtual information and objects using a number of devices such as smartphones, special glasses, contact lenses and others. As AR generates a presentation combining the user’s real-life surroundings with the virtual image built through this technology, it augments their reality with additional information.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors recently announced that it is transforming its business and guest offerings with the activation of the new J-SAP IT solution system that will overhaul the company’s management processes and performance.

