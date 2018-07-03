Abdul Latif Jameel Energy awarded 55 MW project in Armenia to power more than 21,400 homes

Solar project will power 21,400 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54,000 tonnes of CO2 per year

Plant near Mets Masrik is the size of 150 soccer fields Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has been awarded a 55 MWac solar project in Armenia that will power more than 21,400 homes in Armenia with clean energy. Expanding the company’s global footprint, FRV has been awarded the competitive tender by the Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund.

The project will generate enough green electricity to supply approximately 21,400 homes in Armenia, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 54,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. This is the same as reducing the number of cars on the road in the country by more than 23,400. “Masrik-1” Solar PV plant is planned to be constructed in Mets Masrik community of Gegharkunik province of Armenia. The plant will cover a land area of approximately 100 hectares - the size of 150 soccer fields combined - will begin construction in early 2019 and be operational towards the end of 2020. Approximately 300 jobs will be created as part of the construction phase.

Advertisement