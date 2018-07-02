Aamal Trading and Distribution and TOTAL honor loyal customers
Doha, Qatar: Aamal Trading and Distribution (‘ATD’), a subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (one of the region’s fastest growing diversified companies) and an official distributor of Total Lubricants, has held an event for Total Lubricants to honor its customers in the oil and lubricants sector.
ATD has a strong and fruitful partnership with Total Lubricants, having been a distributor of its lubricants since 1990. Through this partnership, both companies have successfully built a broad customer base which has remained loyal to the brand’s quality products and which has appreciated the excellent customer service provided. ATD and Total Lubricants have introduced several products and services to the Qatari market.
About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.
Focused on self-financed and profitable growth, Aamal’ s operations are widely diversified and comprise 24 active business units with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development. Over the ten years to end-2016, the Company has delivered a compound annual growth rate in trading net profit (ie. before fair value gains on investment properties) of almost 19% a year, with minimal financial leverage.
Aamal Trading and Distribution:
Aamal Trading and Distribution is one of the leading trading and distribution companies in Qatar with a diverse range of activities including automotive, refrigeration and home appliances. Aamal Trading and Distribution has been the nonexclusive distributor in Qatar for TOTAL lubricants.
For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.com.qa
About Total Marketing Qatar (TMQ)
Specializing in lubricants and special fluids, TMQ has a prominent market share for lubricants in the Qatar. It caters to the needs of major automotive, construction, industrial and marine customers in Qatar. Total’s lubricants products in Qatar are widely used by many leading Japanese & European Car Dealers in addition to many famous Retail Service centers in the City of Doha.
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits
Total affiliate contacts
Media Relations: Ketan KUMAR - General Manager Total Marketing Qatar - ketan.kumar@total.com - +974 4420 8380, + 974 55553798
Aamal Company +974 44223888
Laura Ackel
Communications and Marketing Officer
(mobile # +974 6671 6576)
