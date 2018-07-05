A seminar for suppliers of El-Dabaa NPP construction Project was held in Cairo, the capital of Egypt

The conference was attended by the management of NPPA, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt, the Ministry of Military Production of Egypt, ASE - the General Designer and General Contractor of El-Dabaa, the first Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt.

On 2 July 2018 a joint seminar for Egyptian suppliers of El-Dabaa NPPA construction Project was held in Cairo. The seminar was organized by Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) and the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation ( ASE ) with the support of the National Localization Committee.

Mr. Grigory Sosnin, Vice-President of JSC ASE EC noted that Russian nuclear scientists are mainly targeted on the close partnership with NPP Customer countries.

As Dr. Amged El-Wakeel, Board chairman of NPPA has said, “Egyptian companies are so interested in the Project for construction of the first Nuclear Power Plant in the country. In the process of construction of the first Power Unit of Egyptian Nuclear Power Plant the level of equipment manufacture and provision of service by local companies shall be at least 20%. In the process of construction of next power units this indicator shall be growing. Dozens of the manufacturing plants shall receive orders for performance of civil works, transportation and equipment delivery”.

“More details of the interaction with the Egyptian companies will be provided at autumn Forum of suppliers (ATOMEX), but today the seminar has allowed us to provide detailed information about our Project to all stakeholders, and also to involve potential partners - at this stage, mainly in supplying construction services and materials”, said Grigory Sosnin.

According to Mr. Anatoly Kovtunov, the director of ASE Branch Office in Egypt in the course of the seminar JSC ASE Engineering Division experts delivered detailed reports on localization, procurement, design, control of equipment, plant construction strategy and other issues relevant to Egyptian suppliers.

For reference:

El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (Egypt), consisting of four Units with VVER-1200 reactors is being built based on the terms and conditions of the EPC contract, which was signed between JSC Atomstroyexport and Nuclear Power Plant Authority of Arab Republic of Egypt on 31 December 2016 and came into force on 11 December 2017. The Project provides for the construction of four Power Units with a capacity of 1,2 GW based on the Russian design of VVER -1200 MW reactor (pressurized water reactor). Russian Side shall assist Egyptian partners in the development of nuclear infrastructure, shall supply Russian nuclear fuel for the entire life cycle of the Nuclear Power Plant, shall build a special storage facility and supply containers for storing spent nuclear fuel, increase localization, provide training for national personnel, and support Egyptian partners in operation and maintenance of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant during the first 10 years of the NPP operation.

In accordance with EPC contract Unit 1 of El-Dabaa NPP will be commissioned in 2026.

ASE Communication Department

For information:

ASE - the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation - was established by integration of the leading companies of the industry: JSC ASE EC - Atomstroyexport JSC - Atomenergoproekt JSC - ATOMPROEKT JSC

ASE is one of the global leaders in nuclear power engineering and holds 31% of the global NPP construction market. Representative offices, branches and front offices are operating within the territories of 15 countries. About 80% of the order portfolio are accounted for by foreign projects.

It implements high power NPP designing and construction projects, RAW and SNF management facilities, thermal power facilities and renders services within the full range of EPC, EPC(M) and PMC for any complex engineering facilities.

JSC ASE Group of Companies develops and implements extensively the innovative Multi-D project management system in the area of complex engineering facilities construction, which allows more efficient management of such parameters as budget, deadlines and quality.

Head of the Engineering Design of Rosatom State Corporation is Valery Igorevich Limarenko.

Web-site www.atomstroyexport.ru

