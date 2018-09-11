A Medical Breakthrough by a Team of Three Saudi Specialists
JEDDAH, (CIC) – Painful surgery for cartilage reconstruction could soon be a thing of the past after a medical breakthrough by three Saudi Arabian specialists. The Jeddah-based team have developed a new procedure for cartilage problems using non-invasive surgical instruments.
The Saudi team realised their dream of turning their breakthrough in non-invasive surgical instruments into a reality after six years of negotiating a world of research, prototypes and patents. The invention, which they call the ‘KAU Rasping Tool’, makes possible cartilage restructuring without invasive surgery.
The three Jeddah-based specialists, Dr. Abdulkareem Fida, MD and Consultant Otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgery; Meshaal Al-Harasani, inventor and adviser at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU); and Dr. Faisal Zaqzooq, E.N.T (KAU), came together to develop the tool. Firstly, the team designed the saw-shaped needle that can reshape ear cartilage through a pinhole. The needle was first introduced to be used on soft cartilages which is typically found in children’s ears. Succeeding their research on younger patients the team morphed their needle into a new medical tool in a latter phase which was thicker and can be used on cartilages in adult patients. Today, the team are in the process of designing a handle to accommodate their latest tool, ‘KAU Rasping Tool’.
Dr. Fida said: “We consulted with a leading French manufacturing company and were advised to use Nano laser and Nano technology. Then we made the needle serrated and thick, with a certain flexibility to enter under the skin. Today the new needle works on most cartilages. This will enable future non-invasive surgeries in the knee without opening the knee cartilage.”
The journey of discovery began in 2012 when they met at a restaurant to discuss their project. They eventually focused on redesigning needles.
The following year the team applied for a global patent which they received after two years. The patent (No. 4109) granted by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KAUST) in the Makkah Province is valid for 20 years.
Dr. Fida said he first considered exploring the possibility of such a treatment when as a schoolboy he observed some friends being bullied for having protruding ears. He said their parents had wanted reconstructive surgery, which did not exist at the time. Today, the KAU Rasping Tool is being used on both children and adults in non-invasive procedure, bringing relief to many.
Fellow inventor Al Harasani explained that he saw the tool as more than a medical instrument. It represents the many possibilities that exist in today’s Saudi Arabia.
“Our ambition is to give young Saudis a global voice,” he said. “The new generation is the harbinger of change. With knowledge and creativity anything is possible.’’
The three men received a letter of appreciation last year from the French President Emmanuel Macron for their innovation.
-Ends-
The Center for International Communication (CIC) can help set up interviews with the following Saudi specialists:
- Dr. Abdulkareem Fida, MD Consultant Otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgery, King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), Department of Otorhinolaryngology.
- Dr. Faisal Zaqzooq E.N.T, King Abdul Aziz University (KAU).
- Meshaal Al-Harasani, inventor and adviser at King Abdul Aziz University and PhD doctoral researcher, Knowledge Management (KAU).
Media Contacts
The Center for International Communication, Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Telephone: +966 56 665 2066
Email: cic@media.gov.sa
Twitter: @CICSaudi© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.