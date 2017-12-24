AUS signs agreement with Zulekha Hospital

Sharjah, UAE - As part of its commitment to engaging in and promoting research and knowledge exchange, American University of Sharjah (AUS) signed an agreement with Zulekha Hospital LLC to facilitate mutual cooperation in the fields of research, internship and student sponsorship between the two organizations. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday, December 18 at the university’s campus, by Dr. Bj?rn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, and Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare Group. The agreement furthers the goal of the Emirate to raise academic and research standards and set global benchmarks in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of AUS.

Under the terms of the MoU, both organizations will work in areas of mutual interest, conduct joint research activities while utilizing each other’s expertise and resources, and provide student sponsorship. Zulekha Hospital has expressed interest in enrolling some of its staff members in the university’s recently launched Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering (MSBME) program. The agreement will also provide support for internships, research projects, and co-advising graduate student theses as well as projects related to healthcare, in addition to providing support for creativity and innovation and the use of advanced technology in healthcare.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kjerfve said:

“With our dynamic, multidisciplinary MSBME program which began this Fall semester, we hope to meet the increased demand for qualified biomedical engineers in the healthcare industry as well as the demand in biomedical research.”

Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare Group commented on the MoU and said:

“Through this collaboration with AUS, we will focus on developing local, homegrown talent. The practical learning, research and development opportunities available will make the curriculums comprehensive and equip students to pursue careers in the growing healthcare and engineering sectors.”

About AUS:

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principals of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the twenty-first century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.

About Zulekha Healthcare Group

The Zulekha Hospital brand is part of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, and is among the forerunners in UAE healthcare for 25 years now.

Today the Zulekha Healthcare group includes three multidisciplinary hospitals with two in the UAE in Dubai and Sharjah, and the third in Nagpur, India. The Group also has four UAE medical centres and three pharmacies providing specialised treatments in over 25 disciplines.

Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practices, such as Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Dubai Quality Award, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society at large.

For more information please visit: www.zulekhahospitals.com

