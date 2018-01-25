AUS showcases its internationally-recognized programs at International Education Show, Sharjah
Sharjah, UAE Prospective students from all across the UAE visited the pavilion of American University of Sharjah (AUS) and met with the university’s officials at the International Education Show currently being held at the emirate’s Expo Center. The event, which was inaugurated on January 24, will conclude tomorrow, Friday January 26.
As a leading provider of quality higher education in the Gulf, the AUS pavilion attracted a large number of visitors keen to pursue their undergraduate and graduate education at the university. University officials briefed interested students and their parents on the wide variety of highly regarded programs on offer at AUS as well as on the development opportunities available to students to hone their critical thinking, communication and leadership skills.
Speaking about the quality of programs offered by the university, Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at AUS, said:
“We are very encouraged by the response we have received from so many students and their parents interested in our undergraduate and graduate programs. And we look forward to welcoming and meeting with them tomorrow,” he added.
AUS officials will be present at the university pavilion tomorrow, Friday January 26, from 4:00—9:00 p.m.