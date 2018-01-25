AUS showcases its internationally-recognized programs at International Education Show, Sharjah

Sharjah, UAE Prospective students from all across the UAE visited the pavilion of American University of Sharjah (AUS) and met with the university’s officials at the International Education Show currently being held at the emirate’s Expo Center. The event, which was inaugurated on January 24, will conclude tomorrow, Friday January 26. As a leading provider of quality higher education in the Gulf, the AUS pavilion attracted a large number of visitors keen to pursue their undergraduate and graduate education at the university. University officials briefed interested students and their parents on the wide variety of highly regarded programs on offer at AUS as well as on the development opportunities available to students to hone their critical thinking, communication and leadership skills.

The visitors were also briefed on the first-rate facilities available to students on campus. Known for its multicultural and vibrant campus life, AUS is ranked by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings as the top university with the highest percentage of international students in the world. Speaking about the quality of programs offered by the university, Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at AUS, said:

