 
Dubai 25 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#education | 25 January, 2018

AUS showcases its internationally-recognized programs at International Education Show, Sharjah

Press Release

Sharjah, UAE Prospective students from all across the UAE visited the pavilion of American University of Sharjah (AUS) and met with the university’s officials at the International Education Show currently being held at the emirate’s Expo Center. The event, which was inaugurated on January 24, will conclude tomorrow, Friday January 26.

As a leading provider of quality higher education in the Gulf, the AUS pavilion attracted a large number of visitors keen to pursue their undergraduate and graduate education at the university. University officials briefed interested students and their parents on the wide variety of highly regarded programs on offer at AUS as well as on the development opportunities available to students to hone their critical thinking, communication and leadership skills.

The visitors were also briefed on the first-rate facilities available to students on campus. Known for its multicultural and vibrant campus life, AUS is ranked by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings as the top university with the highest percentage of international students in the world.

Speaking about the quality of programs offered by the university, Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at AUS, said:

Advertisement
“As one of the most sought after universities in the Middle East, we are committed to bring the best education to qualified students, regardless of their origin, background, nationality, gender or religion. From quality degrees focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM subjects) to business degrees preparing students for the fiercely competitive global corporate world, we ensure that all deserving students are provided with financial grants and scholarships to make the most of all the programs AUS has to offer.

“We are very encouraged by the response we have received from so many students and their parents interested in our undergraduate and graduate programs. And we look forward to welcoming and meeting with them tomorrow,” he added.

AUS officials will be present at the university pavilion tomorrow, Friday January 26, from 4:00—9:00 p.m.

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement