AUS research team to convert organic wastes into soil amendments

Biochar is a highly stable form of carbon that does not contribute to the greenhouse effect and that is used worldwide to improve soil properties for plant growth. It can be produced from nearly any organic material. The AUS team will determine how to use many different organic materials to create designer biochars that have high water- and nutrient-holding capacities.

Sharjah, UAE: Researchers from the American University of Sharjah ’s College of Engineering have embarked on a two-year research project to investigate the conversion of commonly available organic wastes (such as food and agricultural wastes) into biochar. AED 630,000, was allocated for the project.

“This research project comes at an exciting time, where AUS is experiencing a huge expansion in research activities, including novel concepts on waste minimization through thermochemical conversion. We have already started looking at the potential of date palm waste for biofuels, and now we can expand this further to explore other waste streams for biochar production.”

The project is funded by Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the world’s third largest producer of aluminum, who intend to utilize biochar in the manufacture of soil from bauxite residue.

