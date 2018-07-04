AUS research team to convert organic wastes into soil amendments
Sharjah, UAE: Researchers from the American University of Sharjah’s College of Engineering have embarked on a two-year research project to investigate the conversion of commonly available organic wastes (such as food and agricultural wastes) into biochar. AED 630,000, was allocated for the project.
Biochar is a highly stable form of carbon that does not contribute to the greenhouse effect and that is used worldwide to improve soil properties for plant growth. It can be produced from nearly any organic material. The AUS team will determine how to use many different organic materials to create designer biochars that have high water- and nutrient-holding capacities.
Speaking about the project, the AUS lead investigator, Dr. Yassir Makkawi, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, said:
The project is funded by Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the world’s third largest producer of aluminum, who intend to utilize biochar in the manufacture of soil from bauxite residue.
For more information, please contact:
Nazzal Yousef Nazzal, Associate Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing, American University of Sharjah, +971 50 462 6900, +971 6 515 2157, nyousuf@aus.edu
About AUS
American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.
Firmly grounded in principals of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.
AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.© Press Release 2018
