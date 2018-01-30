AUS faculty member selected as Program Ambassador for the UAE Stanford I&E Educational Initiative
Sharjah - Dr. Salwa Mamoun Beheiry, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs from the College of Engineering (CEN) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) has recently been selected as the Program Ambassador for the UAE Stanford nation-wide Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) Education Initiative, developed by the Ministry of Education and the Stanford Center for Professional Development. Dr. Beheiry will act as liaison between the Program Ambassadors Council and the Ministry of Education (MOE) in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The UAE Stanford Innovation and Entrepreneurship Educational Initiative is a three-year joint program between the Ministry of Education and Stanford University to train three cohorts of UAE-based university professors and educators on Stanford’s I&E pedagogy and to facilitate the creation of an I&E ecosystem in the country.
“The UAE Stanford I&E Educational Initiative demonstrates the Emirates Leadership’s commitment to the core values of education, the welfare of our UAE based students and the long term development of the country’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.”
In addition to being the Associate Dean for Undergraduate Affairs, Dr. Beheiry is also Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at AUS. She was a member of Cohort 2 of the initiative, and selected as a nationwide ambassador after demonstrating commitment and leadership to support the Ministry of Education in its implementation of best practices in innovation and entrepreneurship education and linkage with industry and the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
