AURAK and WSU Sign Student Transfer Program

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: (AETOS Wire)-The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a cooperation agreement with Wayne State University (WSU) of Detroit, Michigan of the United States, establishing the U.S.-based university into its latest international partner.
The agreement, which was initiated by AURAK’s School of Engineering and the School of Engineering, is centered on a Transfer Student Program in which students can earn college degrees from AURAK and WSU simultaneously.
Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, and Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs of AURAK, traveled to Wayne State University and entered into an agreement with Prof. Keith Whitfield, the Provost of Wayne State University along with Prof. Farshad Fotouhi, the Dean of College of Engineering, and Prof. Ambika Mathur, the Dean of Graduate School of WSU.
At present AURAK has a range of international partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, opening a wide spectrum of possibilities to students including exchange and study abroad programs for up to one year, as well as shorter summer sessions.
