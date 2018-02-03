AURAK Signs MOU with Al Shrooq Green Energy
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Shrooq Green Energy (ASGE), a UAE based company specializing in municipal solid waste (MSW) gasification technologies.
The arrangement agrees to mutual cooperation in terms of sharing expertise, a pilot scaled Skid Mounted Gasification Unit (SMGU), and research on waste to energy systems developed by ASGE. ASGE will deliver the SMGU to RAK Research and Innovation Center (RAKRIC) for research and application development using the sysngas produced from the waste sources in Ras Al Khaimah. This initiative directly joins with RAK Waste Management Authority (RAKWMA) to support their mission of diverting seventy-five percent of the MSW away from landfills by 2021.
Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, AURAK President, and Mr. Manoharan Sundaralingam, CEO of ASGE, signed the agreement with the attendance of Prof. Mousa Mohsen, Dean of the School of Engineering and Director of RAKRIC, and Mrs. Sonia Nasser, Executive Director of RAKWMA.
Manoharan added, “We are delighted with this partnership, as it gives us the chance to work with students and support their projects, allowing them to put the theories they learn in the classroom into real, industry-relevant practice. This university also has a range of world-class researchers in their respective fields, so we are very excited to work with them. This relationship has great potential.”
AURAK and ASGE have also agreed to collaborate in research fields such as syngas conversion to methanol and waste heat recovery. In addition, AURAK students will have internship opportunities at the organization.
