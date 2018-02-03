AURAK Signs MOU with Al Shrooq Green Energy

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Shrooq Green Energy (ASGE), a UAE based company specializing in municipal solid waste (MSW) gasification technologies. The arrangement agrees to mutual cooperation in terms of sharing expertise, a pilot scaled Skid Mounted Gasification Unit (SMGU), and research on waste to energy systems developed by ASGE. ASGE will deliver the SMGU to RAK Research and Innovation Center (RAKRIC) for research and application development using the sysngas produced from the waste sources in Ras Al Khaimah. This initiative directly joins with RAK Waste Management Authority (RAKWMA) to support their mission of diverting seventy-five percent of the MSW away from landfills by 2021.

As per the terms of the agreement, ASGE will support RAKRIC for research and development in the areas of mutual interest related to municipal solid waste and bio-solids gasification in the UAE. ASGE will be actively involved in giving the university access to their pilot scale system, instrumentation, and experienced technical staff. ASGE will also support RAKRIC’s staff and students in conducting practical research on the pilot scale unit. Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, AURAK President, and Mr. Manoharan Sundaralingam, CEO of ASGE, signed the agreement with the attendance of Prof. Mousa Mohsen, Dean of the School of Engineering and Director of RAKRIC, and Mrs. Sonia Nasser, Executive Director of RAKWMA.

Advertisement