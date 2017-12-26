 
Dubai 26 Dec 2017
26 December, 2017

ARENCO Real Estate named "Iconic Real Estate Company of the Year 2017"

ARENCO Real Estate named Iconic Real Estate Company of the Year 2017
Press Release

Awarded by His Excellency Mr Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita of RERA

Dubai, UAE –  Arenco Real Estate, part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises was honoured as the Iconic Real Estate Company of the Year 2017 by the Middle East Excellence Awards Institute.

The award was handed to the team by HE Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) during a property summit held at Burj Al Arab where ARENCO was selected amongst GCC’s Top 25 Property Development Executive Leaders.

ARENCO was recognised for its outstanding contribution to the UAE’s real estate sector for more than 40 years.

Mohammad Khoori, Director, Arenco Real Estate said: “Arenco Real Estate has set the standard of excellent services and built its reputation for superior quality since its foundation in 1975, and we are honored of being ranked among the nine property developments which were only selected and met the standards of the Top 25 Property Development Executive Leaders award. This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of Arenco Real Estate creators.”

ARENCO Real Estate has a vast inventory of apartment units, offices and showrooms, villas, warehouses and  buildings for staff accommodation across Dubai. Arenco also owns prestigious hotel names in the region which are managed by Hilton, Starwood, Marriott, Taj, Wyndham and IHG.

-Ends-

About Arenco Real Estate:
ARENCO Real Estate is a local private real estate development company founder in 1975 with the mission of providing thoughtful, innovative passion for building better properties in Dubai. With a hands-on approach to managing the details of the development process from property design, through construction and managing the firm, it has built a reputation for superior quality, excellent services and open book integrity. The company is experience in residential housing, commercial, retail, and office development markets.

