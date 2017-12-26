ARENCO Real Estate named "Iconic Real Estate Company of the Year 2017"
Awarded by His Excellency Mr Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita of RERA
Dubai, UAE – Arenco Real Estate, part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises was honoured as the Iconic Real Estate Company of the Year 2017 by the Middle East Excellence Awards Institute.
ARENCO was recognised for its outstanding contribution to the UAE’s real estate sector for more than 40 years.
ARENCO Real Estate has a vast inventory of apartment units, offices and showrooms, villas, warehouses and buildings for staff accommodation across Dubai. Arenco also owns prestigious hotel names in the region which are managed by Hilton, Starwood, Marriott, Taj, Wyndham and IHG.
-Ends-
About Arenco Real Estate:
ARENCO Real Estate is a local private real estate development company founder in 1975 with the mission of providing thoughtful, innovative passion for building better properties in Dubai. With a hands-on approach to managing the details of the development process from property design, through construction and managing the firm, it has built a reputation for superior quality, excellent services and open book integrity. The company is experience in residential housing, commercial, retail, and office development markets.