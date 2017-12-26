ARENCO Real Estate named "Iconic Real Estate Company of the Year 2017"

Awarded by His Excellency Mr Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita of RERA Dubai, UAE – Arenco Real Estate, part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises was honoured as the Iconic Real Estate Company of the Year 2017 by the Middle East Excellence Awards Institute.

The award was handed to the team by HE Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) during a property summit held at Burj Al Arab where ARENCO was selected amongst GCC’s Top 25 Property Development Executive Leaders. ARENCO was recognised for its outstanding contribution to the UAE’s real estate sector for more than 40 years.

