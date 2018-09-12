AOC & Philips monitors run a channel loyalty program
Dubai, UAE: MMD, the brand license partner for Philips displays and AOC monitors has created a loyalty program which will reward channel partners over next 4 month. The company launched the channel loyalty program from at the beginning of this month and it will run through 31st December 2018.
Commenting on the launch of the program, Carol Anne Dias, Regional Sales Director – Middle East & Africa at AOC and Philips monitor said "Channel is the most important component and it is always our endeavour to work closely with our channel partners. We're pleased to launch this channel loyalty program that makes it advantageous for our partners and we have carefully crafted the program even to drive maximum mileage. To make it easier for partners we have included both our key brands AOC and Philips to be part of this program that will enable partners to gain from by selling either or both brands in the market.”
Dias further added, “Channel partners with as little as US$ 15,000 business between the AOC & Philips brand of monitors spread over 4 months period stands to gain by being part of this program. We are confident that majority of our partners in UAE will participate in this initiative and gain extra rebates as well as exciting gifts such Apple MacBook or iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Microsoft Surface tablet, AOC or Philips Smart TVs. Travel to Istanbul, Beirut, Paris, Prague, or South Africa. And, even stand to gain AED 15,000 worth of travel vouchers. We will also honour Best Salesman among all our partners in UAE with special award.”
AOC & Philips channel loyalty program is applicable on all the monitors in stock and is open to all the channel partners in UAE. Interested channel partners can mail us at dxb.reporting@tpv-tech.com.
About AOC
AOC is one of the global top brands in the display market. High quality, first-rate service, attractive designs as well as environmentally friendly, ergonomic and innovative products at competitive prices are the reasons why more and more consumers, corporate decision-makers and distribution partners trust in AOC. AOC offers displays which cater to every type of user, be it for professional, home, entertainment or gaming use. AOC is a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world’s largest LCD manufacturer.
About Philips Monitors
At home and at work, Philips monitors are renowned for their innovative features, high-performance, vivid imagery and timeless design. No matter what your requirements are, our easy-to-use multimedia monitors combine excellent picture quality with intelligent features that help you achieve more. Founded in 1891, Philips is committed to delivering wide range of state-of-the-art display solutions. The company has engaged in more than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship. Philips has become one of the most highly recognized and trusted brands in the world today. Learn more about Philips monitors at philips.com.cn/c-m-pc/monitors.
