AOC & Philips monitors run a channel loyalty program

Dubai, UAE: MMD, the brand license partner for Philips displays and AOC monitors has created a loyalty program which will reward channel partners over next 4 month. The company launched the channel loyalty program from at the beginning of this month and it will run through 31st December 2018. Commenting on the launch of the program, Carol Anne Dias, Regional Sales Director – Middle East & Africa at AOC and Philips monitor said "Channel is the most important component and it is always our endeavour to work closely with our channel partners. We're pleased to launch this channel loyalty program that makes it advantageous for our partners and we have carefully crafted the program even to drive maximum mileage. To make it easier for partners we have included both our key brands AOC and Philips to be part of this program that will enable partners to gain from by selling either or both brands in the market.”

Dias further added, “Channel partners with as little as US$ 15,000 business between the AOC & Philips brand of monitors spread over 4 months period stands to gain by being part of this program. We are confident that majority of our partners in UAE will participate in this initiative and gain extra rebates as well as exciting gifts such Apple MacBook or iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Microsoft Surface tablet, AOC or Philips Smart TVs. Travel to Istanbul, Beirut, Paris, Prague, or South Africa. And, even stand to gain AED 15,000 worth of travel vouchers. We will also honour Best Salesman among all our partners in UAE with special award.”

