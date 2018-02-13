A.M. Best to Sponsor Dubai World Insurance Congress

LONDON: A.M. Best is a silver sponsor of the Dubai World Insurance Congress event, hosted by Global Reinsurance & the Dubai International Financial Centre, 27-28 February in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



A.M. Best’s delegation will hold bilateral discussions at their meeting location in the conference Premium Business Lounge. To arrange a meeting, please email Bouchra.AbouNader@ambest.com.



A.M.BestTV® is covering the conference.



A.M. Best rates more than 50 (re)insurance companies in the GCC and broader MENA region and has a representative office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to support its growing presence in the region. To learn more about Best’s Credit Ratings, please visit www.ambest.com/ratings.



More information about the conference is available at http://events.globalreinsurance.com/dubaiwic/.

© Press Release 2018