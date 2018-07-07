A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Arab Orient Insurance Company
LONDON — A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Arab Orient Insurance Company (gig-Jordan) (Jordan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains negative.
The ratings reflect gig-Jordan’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also factor in the financial strength of gig-Jordan’s parent company, Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. (GIG), due to its strategic importance to the group. The negative outlooks reflect the execution risk associated with the company’s profitability targets.
A.M. Best expects consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level in the short-to-medium term. Offsetting factors to the balance sheet strength assessment include gig-Jordan’s high dependence on reinsurance and weak capital management capability. The assessment also considers gig-Jordan’s exposure to high levels of economic, political and financial system risk through operating exclusively in Jordan, although A.M. Best notes that this is driven partly by regulatory constraints.
The business profile assessment reflects gig-Jordan’s leading position in its domestic insurance market, with a consolidated market share of 16% as at year-end 2017. However, gig-Jordan operates exclusively in Jordan, and its portfolio continues to be heavily concentrated toward medical and motor risks, which is a common characteristic in the region. gig-Jordan appointed a new chief executive officer during the first quarter of 2018, and A.M. Best will continue to monitor any strategic developments under the new leadership team.
Whilst gig-Jordan has developed an ERM framework, given the material financial and underwriting control failures the company experienced during the past 18 months, A.M. Best has concerns regarding risk management practices and the risk culture within the company. The company has made a number of enhancements to its processes and framework in 2017 and 2018; however, further time is required for these improvements to be embedded throughout the company.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website.
