AMD reimagines everyday computing with new Zen based Athlon desktop processors

Dubai, UAE — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced a reimagined family of AMD Athlon desktop processors with Radeon Vega graphics that have been optimized for everyday PC users: the AMD Athlon 200GE, Athlon 220GE, and Athlon 240GE processor. Combining the high-performance x86 “Zen”3 core and “Vega”[iii] graphics architectures in a versatile System-on-Chip (SOC) design, the Athlon desktop processors offer responsive and reliable computing for a wide range of experiences, from day-to-day needs like web browsing and video streaming through more advanced workloads like high-definition PC gaming. Complementing this news, AMD announced the availability of the commercial-grade Athlon PRO 200GE desktop processor, along with three 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO desktop processor models for the commercial, enterprise, and the public sector: the Ryzen 7 PRO 2700X, Ryzen 7 PRO 2700, and Ryzen 5 PRO 2600 processors. With these new introductions, AMD now offers a top-to-bottom line-up of professional-grade computing solutions for experiences that range from premium content creation to advanced multitasking and office productivity.

“We are proud to expand our successful “Zen” core-based consumer and commercial product portfolios today with the addition of AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors. The new Athlon desktop processors, now incorporating the advanced “Zen”3 core and “Vega”3 graphics architectures, energize a legendary processor brand in AMD Athlon – a brand that consumers and PC enthusiasts alike trusted throughout nearly two decades of innovation,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. “Additionally, we are continuing to offerbusiness PC users more processing power than we ever have before with the launch of 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO desktop processorsinto the commercial market.”