 
Dubai 14 Feb 2018
14 February, 2018

ALEC Energy Sign Solar Rooftop Contract with Emaar for Dubai Hills Mall

Press Release

ALEC Energy are very pleased to announce the contract signing for the provision of a 6.5 MWp private solar power plant with Emaar Development for the Dubai Hills Mall project which is currently under construction

Dubai Hills Mall, is the latest addition to the premier lifestyle destination at Dubai Hills Estate, and will feature 2 million square feet of leasable space spread out over ground and first floor levels, with over 700 retail and F&B outlets, Family Entertainment,  Cinema and Supermarket located on the  junction of Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim  Road. The solar power facility will include 24,000 solar panels on the mall roof and is expected to produce 10,500,000 kwh/units of electrical energy in a year.

The result means an offset of 4,620,000 kg of CO2 every year. This is the equivalent to offsetting the annual CO2 emissions of 1,673 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

ALEC Energy will carry out all of the system design, local approvals and construction and the plant will be constructed and commissioned in line with the construction program and be ready to operate in time for the mall opening.

ALEC Energy General Manager, James Stewart comments, ‘We are very excited to collaborate with Emaar Development on this exciting solar project. Solar Energy is a smart choice and has many financial and environmental benefits especially in large malls which are large consumers of power. This decision also assists the UAE in meeting their 2030 renewable energy targets.’

Following the launch of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 Dubai has targeted to produce 25% of their total energy using solar plants by 2030 and 75% by 2050. This contract is in line with the Shams Dubai program and is regulated by DEWA who have prepared a specific solar code for Dubai which allows consumers to use solar on rooftops without compromising the quality and safety related with use of solar.

Please contact ALEC ENERGY for further information or to include solar energy on your facility: www.alecenergy.ae 

About ALEC Energy

ALEC Energy is the renewable energy business unit of the multi award winning Construction Company ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC. ALEC Energy is focused on providing cost saving distributed and rooftop solar plants to commercial and industrial customers, backed by an excellent long term reputation and project delivery record. www.alecenergy.ae

