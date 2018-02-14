ALEC Energy Sign Solar Rooftop Contract with Emaar for Dubai Hills Mall

ALEC Energy are very pleased to announce the contract signing for the provision of a 6.5 MWp private solar power plant with Emaar Development for the Dubai Hills Mall project which is currently under construction Dubai Hills Mall, is the latest addition to the premier lifestyle destination at Dubai Hills Estate, and will feature 2 million square feet of leasable space spread out over ground and first floor levels, with over 700 retail and F&B outlets, Family Entertainment, Cinema and Supermarket located on the junction of Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Road. The solar power facility will include 24,000 solar panels on the mall roof and is expected to produce 10,500,000 kwh/units of electrical energy in a year.

The result means an offset of 4,620,000 kg of CO2 every year. This is the equivalent to offsetting the annual CO2 emissions of 1,673 passenger vehicles driven for one year. ALEC Energy will carry out all of the system design, local approvals and construction and the plant will be constructed and commissioned in line with the construction program and be ready to operate in time for the mall opening.

Advertisement