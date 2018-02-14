ALEC Energy Sign Solar Rooftop Contract with Emaar for Dubai Hills Mall
ALEC Energy are very pleased to announce the contract signing for the provision of a 6.5 MWp private solar power plant with Emaar Development for the Dubai Hills Mall project which is currently under construction
Dubai Hills Mall, is the latest addition to the premier lifestyle destination at Dubai Hills Estate, and will feature 2 million square feet of leasable space spread out over ground and first floor levels, with over 700 retail and F&B outlets, Family Entertainment, Cinema and Supermarket located on the junction of Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Road. The solar power facility will include 24,000 solar panels on the mall roof and is expected to produce 10,500,000 kwh/units of electrical energy in a year.
ALEC Energy will carry out all of the system design, local approvals and construction and the plant will be constructed and commissioned in line with the construction program and be ready to operate in time for the mall opening.
Following the launch of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 Dubai has targeted to produce 25% of their total energy using solar plants by 2030 and 75% by 2050. This contract is in line with the Shams Dubai program and is regulated by DEWA who have prepared a specific solar code for Dubai which allows consumers to use solar on rooftops without compromising the quality and safety related with use of solar.
Please contact ALEC ENERGY for further information or to include solar energy on your facility: www.alecenergy.ae
About ALEC Energy
ALEC Energy is the renewable energy business unit of the multi award winning Construction Company ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC. ALEC Energy is focused on providing cost saving distributed and rooftop solar plants to commercial and industrial customers, backed by an excellent long term reputation and project delivery record. www.alecenergy.ae
