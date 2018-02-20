AI powered customer engagement is the future
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Customer experience and brand loyalty are terms synonymous with customer engagement. Ensuring customer satisfaction is no longer enough and brands are going the extra mile in in keeping today’s consumer engaged. Technology has significantly modified how business is conducted – a study indicates that by the year 2020, 85% of all customer interactions will be conducted without interacting with a human. The present and the future indicates interactions with consumers using new and innovative tools will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
AI systems is a habitual tool each of us need every day. It has evolved into understanding human behavior and responding appropriately. Cognitive computing (or AI) can been seen everywhere, from using Google maps to move around to personalized shopping experiences. In fact, Emirates NBD, the leading bank in the Middle East was one of the early adopters of AI to enhance customer experience with the region’s first voice-based and chat-bot virtual assistant for banking in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) called Eva.
Using AI technology, organizations are devising customer-oriented services and strategies. AI can store a customer’s pattern of interests and ensure they have a tailor-made journey on any digital platform. This guarantees customer satisfaction which drives for repeated purchases and customer loyalty. Customer engagement is crucial to business; brands use technology-fueled initiatives to create better customer experiences and improve customer engagement by a significant measure. According to an industry study the global spend on cognitive and artificial intelligence solutions is estimated to reach $46 billion by the year 2020, while other reports indicate annual spend on augmented reality and virtual reality in the Middle East and Africa is set to top $6 billion annually by 2020.
Against this backdrop, the 5th Annual Smart Data Summit 2018 supported by Smart Dubai Office as Official Government Partner will explore case studies and notable examples of deployed big data and predictive analytics solutions within the region. Organized by Expotrade Global, the event will be held on 17 and 18 April 2018 at The Atlantis Palm, Dubai.
-Ends-
For more information on the 5th Annual Smart Data Summit 2018, please log on to http://www.smartdatadubai.com . Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #SDATAS2018.
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
Contact information
Lakshmi Ramarajan
Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC
Tel: +9714-4542135
Email: marketing@expotrade-me.com© Press Release 2018