ADNOC's Al Yasat Awards EPC contract for full development of the offshore Bu Haseer Field to Abu Dhabi's NPCC
- Field has current production capacity of 8,000 bpd that will expand to 16,000 bpd in 2020 as ADNOC delivers upstream production growth strategy
- Al Yasat’s offshore block, which includes Bu Haseer field, demonstrates the substantial further potential of Abu Dhabi’s subsurface
- Over half of contract value to feed back into the local economy, creating jobs and supporting growth under ADNOC’s In-Country Value program
Abu Dhabi, UAE : Al Yasat Company for Petroleum Operations (Al Yasat), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, for the full development of the offshore Bu Haseer field, to Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).
The agreement covers engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities for offshore facilities, which will see production capacity from the Bu Haseer field increase from today’s 8,000 bpd to 16,000 bpd in 2020.
Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Upstream Director at ADNOC said: “The award of the EPC contract, to further develop Bu Haseer, one of our most recent upstream developments, illustrates our commitment to growing production capacity and is part of our 2030 smart growth strategy, driving a more profitable upstream. Bu Haseer, which forms part of two exploration blocks awarded to CNPC in 2013, demonstrates the substantial exploration and production potential of Abu Dhabi’s subsurface and the commercial opportunities to maximize value from our upstream resources.”
The Al Yasat joint venture includes two concession blocks, one offshore and one mixed onshore / offshore. The offshore block, in addition to Bu Haseer, includes a number of oil and gas fields currently under appraisal and development including Belbazem, Umm Al Dholou, and Umm Al Salsal. Bu Haseer is the first of these fields to be developed. The anticipated oil in place from the entire offshore block is 1.5 Billion Standard Barrels. The onshore / offshore concession area is located to the south west of Abu Dhabi and Al Yasat is currently assessing this area’s full commercial potential.
Tayba Al Hashemi, Acting CEO of Al Yasat, and one of the first two female CEOs recently appointed by ADNOC said: “In little more than four years, along with our partners CNPC, we have moved from development planning to production from the Bu Haseer field. By any benchmark this is a significant achievement and we look forward with confidence to quickly moving Bu Haseer to full field development, enhancing the already attractive returns for ADNOC and our partners.”
Al Yasat, 60% owned by ADNOC and 40% by CNPC, was established in April 2014. Al Yasat was set up to conduct the exploration, drilling and maintenance of wells, as required for the extraction of crude oil from reservoirs, as well as construction, operation and maintenance of all the necessary production facilities, conversion, processing, measurement, storage, transfer and delivery of crude oil from production wells to delivery points, in addition to the marketing or exporting of crude oil.
The announcement comes just one month after the first shipment, from Das Island, of 50,000 barrels of Bu Haseer crude to China, loaded by CNPC.
About ADNOC
ADNOC is a major diversified group of energy and petrochemical companies that produces about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of raw gas a day. Its integrated upstream, midstream and downstream activities are carried out by 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies. To find out more visit www.adnoc.ae
