ADNOC joins 2019 Abu Dhabi World Energy Congress to highlight its energy transition vision

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Organising Committee of the 24th World Energy Congress has announced today that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will be a Host Sponsor for the 2019 Congress. Held every three years in select international cities, the World Energy Congress is the world’s largest, longest-running and most influential energy gathering. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the 24th edition will take place from 9 to 12 September 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This will mark the first time the Congress has been hosted in a Middle Eastern city, and by an OPEC member country, in the event’s 94-year history.

For more than 45 years, ADNOC has been entrusted with Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas resources. The company has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, underpinned by its 2030 smart growth strategy, to remain a catalyst for the UAE’s socio-economic growth. At the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Energy Congress, ADNOC will highlight how the company is adapting to an ever-changing energy landscape by optimizing its resources and maximizing value, while leveraging the latest technologies across the entire value chain, continuing the establishment of strategic and long-term partnerships and developing a highly skilled and performance-driven world-class workforce. Following the announcement, Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress, said: “We are proud of our energy resources, which have unlocked the potential of our nation. ADNOC is a clear example of the UAE’s strong heritage of energy leadership. Our country, through the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, is committed to developing a sustainable energy mix that maximises our natural resources, while transitioning to clean fossil fuels, nuclear and renewables. With ADNOC on board, we will be able to enhance existing avenues of dialogue and cooperation across the whole energy spectrum to help the world rethink and resolve its energy challenges.”

