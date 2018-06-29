ADNOC joins 2019 Abu Dhabi World Energy Congress to highlight its energy transition vision

Held every three years in select international cities, the World Energy Congress is the world’s largest, longest-running and most influential energy gathering. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the 24th edition will take place from 9 to 12 September 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This will mark the first time the Congress has been hosted in a Middle Eastern city, and by an OPEC member country, in the event’s 94-year history.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Organising Committee of the 24th World Energy Congress has announced today that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ( ADNOC ) will be a Host Sponsor for the 2019 Congress.

Following the announcement, Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress, said: “We are proud of our energy resources, which have unlocked the potential of our nation. ADNOC is a clear example of the UAE’s strong heritage of energy leadership. Our country, through the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, is committed to developing a sustainable energy mix that maximises our natural resources, while transitioning to clean fossil fuels, nuclear and renewables. With ADNOC on board, we will be able to enhance existing avenues of dialogue and cooperation across the whole energy spectrum to help the world rethink and resolve its energy challenges.”

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Executive Office Director, said: “ADNOC is proud to play its part in bringing the World Energy Congress to the Middle East for the first time. For a long time, Abu Dhabi has played a critical role as a global energy hub. The 2019 edition of the Congress will provide an opportunity for the increasingly diverse energy industry to come together, share insights and create the roadmap for a sustainable energy future. ADNOC, as a reliable and secure provider of energy, is committed to playing its part in ensuring the future global energy demand is met.”

ADNOC will join Mubadala and Emirates Nuclear Energy as Host Sponsors to make Abu Dhabi the epicentre of the global energy debate in 2019. The World Energy Congress sets itself apart from other energy and energy-related conferences by covering the entire energy spectrum, from oil and gas to renewables and nuclear as well as power, providing a forum for the industry’s largest and most diverse conversation.

About the World Energy Congress

The World Energy Congress is the world’s largest and most influential energy event covering all aspects of the energy agenda. Running since 1924, the triennial World Energy Congress enables dialogue among Ministers, CEOs and industry experts on important developments in the energy sector. As the world’s premier energy gathering, the Congress offers a unique opportunity for participants to better understand energy issues and solutions from a global perspective. Over the 90-year history of the World Energy Council the Congress has been key to the value of the organisation. The Congress has been staged in over 20 cities across the world.

About the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress

The Organising Committee acts as the focal point between the World Energy Council and the 24th World Energy Congress. It is chaired by His Excellency Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, and the CEO is Her Excellency Fatima Mohammed Al-Foura Al Shamsi.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a major diversified group of energy and petrochemical companies that produces about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of raw gas a day. Its integrated upstream, midstream and downstream activities are carried out by 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies. To find out more visit www.adnoc.ae. For further information: media@adnoc.ae

