ADNOC joins 2019 Abu Dhabi World Energy Congress to highlight its energy transition vision
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Organising Committee of the 24th World Energy Congress has announced today that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will be a Host Sponsor for the 2019 Congress.
Held every three years in select international cities, the World Energy Congress is the world’s largest, longest-running and most influential energy gathering. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the 24th edition will take place from 9 to 12 September 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This will mark the first time the Congress has been hosted in a Middle Eastern city, and by an OPEC member country, in the event’s 94-year history.
Following the announcement, Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress, said: “We are proud of our energy resources, which have unlocked the potential of our nation. ADNOC is a clear example of the UAE’s strong heritage of energy leadership. Our country, through the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, is committed to developing a sustainable energy mix that maximises our natural resources, while transitioning to clean fossil fuels, nuclear and renewables. With ADNOC on board, we will be able to enhance existing avenues of dialogue and cooperation across the whole energy spectrum to help the world rethink and resolve its energy challenges.”
ADNOC will join Mubadala and Emirates Nuclear Energy as Host Sponsors to make Abu Dhabi the epicentre of the global energy debate in 2019. The World Energy Congress sets itself apart from other energy and energy-related conferences by covering the entire energy spectrum, from oil and gas to renewables and nuclear as well as power, providing a forum for the industry’s largest and most diverse conversation.
For more information about the 24th World Energy Congress, please visit:
For press queries, please contact:
Mustapha Al Tayech, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
mustapha.altayech@hkstrategies.com | +971 4 553 9543
About the World Energy Congress
The World Energy Congress is the world’s largest and most influential energy event covering all aspects of the energy agenda. Running since 1924, the triennial World Energy Congress enables dialogue among Ministers, CEOs and industry experts on important developments in the energy sector. As the world’s premier energy gathering, the Congress offers a unique opportunity for participants to better understand energy issues and solutions from a global perspective. Over the 90-year history of the World Energy Council the Congress has been key to the value of the organisation. The Congress has been staged in over 20 cities across the world.
About the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress
The Organising Committee acts as the focal point between the World Energy Council and the 24th World Energy Congress. It is chaired by His Excellency Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, and the CEO is Her Excellency Fatima Mohammed Al-Foura Al Shamsi.
About ADNOC
ADNOC is a major diversified group of energy and petrochemical companies that produces about 3 million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of raw gas a day. Its integrated upstream, midstream and downstream activities are carried out by 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies. To find out more visit www.adnoc.ae. For further information: media@adnoc.ae© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.