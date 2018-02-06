ADNOC Signs new 15-Year Gas Sales Agreement with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP)

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed, today, a 15-years gas sales agreement with the Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) for the supply of Natural Gas, to help meet Dubai’s energy needs.

The agreement was signed, at ADNOC’s headquarters, by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Director General of DUSUP and H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Twenty years ago this month I had the privilege to sign the gas supply agreement drawn up under the direction of H.H. Sheikh Zayed and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed that resulted in ADNOC constructing the Taweelah – Jebel Ali pipeline and the beginning of gas deliveries from ADNOC to Dubai in 2001. It gives me great pleasure to sign again for DUSUP for the continuation of the contract. In doing so, we believe that we are not only extending energy cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in time, but also building on the foundations, originally laid in 1998 and reinforced over the years, to expand the breadth and depth of our energy relations now and in the future.”

H.E. Dr Al Jaber said: “This agreement underscores ADNOC’s commitment to meeting the growing energy needs of the UAE. We will harness our gas resources for the benefit of the nation, working in close collaboration with our customers and partners, by making smart investments in the development of additional gas reserves. This will enable us to deliver against our strategic objective of providing a sustainable and economic supply of gas to the UAE.”

As part of its 2030 smart growth strategy, ADNOC plans to access undeveloped tight reservoirs, tap into its gas caps and expand sour gas production, ensuring that it delivers a sustainable and economic gas supply to meet the UAE’s growing demand for energy. In addition, it has commenced an exploration drilling programme to explore for, and appraise, the potential of individual gas deposits in tight reservoirs.

Last month, ADNOC announced the awarding of two Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts for ADNOC’s planned offshore ultra-sour gas mega project, which consists of the Hail, Ghasha and Dalma fields, from which ADNOC expects to produce more than one billion cubic feet of gas per day, enough gas to provide electricity to two million UAE homes.

Following the signing of the agreement, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed, accompanied by H.E. Dr Al Jaber, visited ADNOC’s Panorama Command Centre, a key part of ADNOC’s organisation-wide digital transformation, which will help deliver a more profitable upstream; a more valuable downstream and an economic, sustainable gas supply.

The centre draws from data points across ADNOC’s businesses, from the upstream to the downstream and global distribution network. Using smart analytical models and advanced artificial intelligence platforms, it generates operational insights and recommends new pathways to enhance performance and unlock value.

In addition to operational information, the Panorama Command Centre also gives decision makers and executives instant access to Group-wide performance indicators, from across ADNOC’s companies, and tracks them against agreed production and strategic targets. This includes HSE performance, energy and power management, financial and HR information.



About ADNOC

ADNOC is a major diversified group of energy and petrochemical companies, that produces about 3 million barrels of oil and 9.8 billion cubic feet of raw gas a day. Its integrated upstream, midstream and downstream activities are carried out by 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies. To find out more visit www.adnoc.ae

For further information: media@adnoc.ae

About DUSUP

Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) plays a key role in ensuring Dubai continues to meet its ever growing energy needs. First established in 1992, DUSUP is responsible for procuring, transmitting, storing and delivering natural gas and LNG to; Dubai Electricity and Water (DEWA), Emirates Global Aluminium (Jebel Ali), DUGAS, ENOC and Dubai Petroleum to meet all of their power generation, water desalination and other industrial needs. To find out more visit www.dusup.ae

