ADNOC Group III base oil secures dexos1 licensing from General Motors

Singapore: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced, today, that is has finalized dexos1™ licensing for its high-quality base oil, ADbase, from the United States-based automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM). The company also announced that it has received DEXRON® VI Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) licensing. Today’s announcements were made on the sidelines of the 12th ICIS Asian Base Oils & Lubricants Conference, held in Singapore. Dexos1™ formulation approval allows U.S. lubricant manufacturers to use ADbase for top-tier and high-performance engine oil lubricants for the large U.S. market. DEXRON® VI ATF licensing allows ADNOC to offer U.S. lubricant manufacturers a high-quality base oil stock to produce ATF lubricants for cars that provide superior friction durability, smooth performance and enhanced protection.

Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, Marketing, Sales and Trading Director, at ADNOC said: “ADNOC prides itself on providing consistently high-quality products to customers around the world. We have initiated a broad licensing program for our high-quality base oil, ADbase, and have already secured a number of important formulation approvals. This supports our goal of broadening and expanding our client base, while also achieving the best commercial value for our products. “Dexos1™ licensing, from one of the world’s leading automobile companies, is an important milestone that opens new and exciting opportunities for ADNOC, and the exclusive seller of our base oil products in the USA, Penthol. I would like to recognise our partner, Penthol, for their support in this achievement.”

