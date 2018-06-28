ADNOC Group III base oil secures dexos1 licensing from General Motors

Dexos1™ formulation approval allows U.S. lubricant manufacturers to use ADbase for top-tier and high-performance engine oil lubricants for the large U.S. market. DEXRON ® VI ATF licensing allows ADNOC to offer U.S. lubricant manufacturers a high-quality base oil stock to produce ATF lubricants for cars that provide superior friction durability, smooth performance and enhanced protection.

Singapore: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ( ADNOC ) announced, today, that is has finalized dexos1™ licensing for its high-quality base oil, ADbase, from the United States-based automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM). The company also announced that it has received DEXRON ® VI Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) licensing. Today’s announcements were made on the sidelines of the 12 th ICIS Asian Base Oils & Lubricants Conference, held in Singapore.

“Dexos1™ licensing, from one of the world’s leading automobile companies, is an important milestone that opens new and exciting opportunities for ADNOC, and the exclusive seller of our base oil products in the USA, Penthol. I would like to recognise our partner, Penthol, for their support in this achievement.”

Dexos1™ licensed motor oils use high-quality base oil stock and specific additive components to produce lubricants that offer high-performance and fuel efficiency to modern car engines. The dexos1™ specification was specially designed to meet the exacting requirements of GM’s advanced gasoline engine technology. Administered by The Center for Quality Assurance, in the United States, the dexos1™ licensing program requires that lubricant producers, like ADNOC, undergo rigorous product testing prior to licensing.

ADbase was officially launched on the side-lines of the 22nd ICIS World Base Oils and Lubricants Conference, London, in February 2018. ADNOC Refining, an ADNOC subsidiary, produces up to 500,000 metric tons per year of Group III base oil and 100,000 metric tons per year of Group II base oil.

ADNOC has now completed API SN approval, dexos1™, ILSAC GF-5, and 0w-20 for full synthetic motor oils and is actively working with additive companies to achieve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) formulation approvals.

