ADNEC delegation meets with international event organizers in the US

Abu Dhabi - A delegation from the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company ( ADNEC ) is on a visit to the United States to discuss partnership possibilities with leading international event organizers, in line with its strategy of promoting Abu Dhabi as the hub for business tourism in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The delegation, led by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC , comprises senior officials and experts from different departments of the company.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said: “The aim of this tour is to open up new channels of cooperation and highlight ADNEC’s competitiveness and potential to attract world-class events to the Emirate.”

He added that the delegation would familiarize international event organizers about ADNEC’s cutting-edge infrastructure and extensive expertise in hosting major international events, as well as highlight the enhanced capacity of the various ADNEC centers to provide a range of comprehensive services in accordance with the highest international standards.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that the promotion visits held by ADNEC help the company forge new partnerships, exchange knowledge, information and best practices and strengthen networks with industry leaders, which in turn contributes to attracting diverse events to Abu Dhabi, in line with ADNEC’s ongoing commitment to support the government in creating a diversified, knowledge-based economy, particularly in key sectors identified in Abu Dhabi Plan and its Economic Vision 2030.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, one of the most technologically advanced events venues in the Middle East region, spans an area of 133,000 square metres of indoor and outdoor space and waterfront areas, which are fully customizable to suit the needs of any kind of event or exhibition. The venue is equipped with world-class infrastructure and the latest technology, built to the highest international specifications.

About Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC)

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a leader in managing and developing international strategic centres, was founded with a vision to become the leading destination for popular, high-profile international conferences, exhibitions and congresses in the Middle East and North Africa. It owns and operates the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the largest exhibition venue in the MENA region. In addition, ADNEC comprises ExCeL London, Al Ain Convention Centre, Aloft London ExCeL, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Hyatt Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Services LLC, Capital Hospitality, and IDEX LLC. For more information, please visit: http://www.adnecgroup.ae.

ADNEC group is working on developing its network of companies and is on a mission to enhance business tourism in Abu Dhabi by creating a platform that enables event organizers to realize their goals of connecting people via world-class events and venues and delivering best-in-class services to exceed stakeholder expectations.

