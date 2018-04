ADNEC bags Best Venue award for Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre at 2018 MESE Awards

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has won the ‘Best Venue’ award for the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre at the 2018 Middle East Special Events and Exhibitions (MESE) Awards, which was held recently at Madinat Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai. The award was given to exhibition centres which have permanent venue structure dedicated to events, either built for this purpose or facilities located within an existing facility. The venue is evaluated based on the flexibility to host a wide range of meetings and event functions, and the criteria includes facilities and service information, break-out facilities, meeting and event areas - both indoor and outdoor, audio visual (AV) capabilities, catering and support services, logistical functionality, as well as the quality of the venue itself.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADNEC said: “It is an honor to receive this prestigious award and we thank the organizers for recognizing ADNEC ’s capabilities. This award reflects our ability to host local and international events in line with our strategic plans to boost business tourism in Abu Dhabi by providing event organizers with the ideal facilities and services to efficiently run their shows and enhance customers’ experience following international best practices, and thereby ultimately meeting their objectives. The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre , the largest exhibition centre throughout the region, has been awarded due to its ability to host events of all kinds, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, integrated infrastructure and hospitality services as well as comprising the latest technologies. The Centre has become a preferred venue for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events across the region, and is an integral part of the company offering a high-end portfolio of facilities capable of providing a wide range of services to visitors and exhibitors.” The Middle East Special Events and Exhibitions 2018 Awards included a total of 25 various categories, where the nominees for the ‘Best Venue’ award listed Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Du Arena, Dubai Opera, Yas Marina Circuit and The Regal Ballroom at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

