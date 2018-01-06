ADNEC Gears Up to Host Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) is finalising preparations to host Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2018 and its co-located events including World Future Energy Summit (WFES), International Water Summit (IWS), Zayed Future Energy Prize award ceremony, the eighth session of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly, and the EcoWASTE exhibition.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ADSW is the largest sustainability gathering in the Middle East and one of the key international events on ADNEC’s annual calendar. Set to run from 13 to 20 January 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, its upcoming edition, themed ‘Driving the Global Energy Transformation’, will explore three key global trends that are impacting the shift to sustainable energy – climate change, urbanisation, and digitisation.
Al Qubaisi added: “ADNEC collaborates with a cross-section of industry associations and event organisers to drive the growth of business tourism in Abu Dhabi. Our cutting-edge facilities and infrastructure have contributed to the continued success of several high-profile international events including ADSW. In hosting events of such calibre, we seek to help position Abu Dhabi as the gateway for prominent international companies to this vital region.”
ADNEC’s flagship venue, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, offers 133,000 square metres of interconnected floor space to meet the requirements of a wide variety of events and exhibitions. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and built to international standards, the venue attracted 1.5 million people across 480 events in 2016.
