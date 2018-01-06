ADNEC Gears Up to Host Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) is finalising preparations to host Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2018 and its co-located events including World Future Energy Summit (WFES), International Water Summit (IWS), Zayed Future Energy Prize award ceremony, the eighth session of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly, and the EcoWASTE exhibition.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ADSW is the largest sustainability gathering in the Middle East and one of the key international events on ADNEC’s annual calendar. Set to run from 13 to 20 January 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, its upcoming edition, themed ‘Driving the Global Energy Transformation’, will explore three key global trends that are impacting the shift to sustainable energy – climate change, urbanisation, and digitisation.