ADM removes 242 abandoned vehicles, serves 23 building offences at Musaffah

The campaign illustrates the efforts the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities – Abu Dhabi City Municipality – towards protecting the public appearance of the city from all eyesores, conserving the environment and community safety, and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic around the city.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality – Through the Musaffah Municipal Center and in collaboration with strategic partners, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality ( ADM ) has held an inspection campaign to combat disorderly practices constituting eyesores to the appearance of the city. The campaign targeted abandoned vehicles, street vendors and building offences. The campaign covered Musaffah city and areas within the spheres of the Center.

Musaffah Center and participants in the campaign aimed to deliver awareness messages to the public and familiarize them with the importance of caring for their vehicles and avoiding leaving them unattended to for prolonged periods in various places as such a practice mars the appearance of the city. It also urged the public to refrain from practising outlawed trading activities as practising unlicensed activities has a negative bearing in several respects.

The campaign resulted in serving 742 offences against street vendors and removing 242 vehicles from Musaffah and surrounding areas to the impounding area as they mar the public appearance of the city. The campaign also included transporting the building waste of 23 sectors in Musaffah Industrial Area.

The Municipality is currently combating the practice of abandoning vehicles in public parks and open areas as well as other facilities in implementation of the Law No (2) for 2012 for protecting the public appearance, public health and tranquillity in Abu Dhabi and the Executive Regulation. In implementation of the provisions of this law, abandoned vehicles will be warned for three days from the date of affixing warning notices on the window of the vehicle. The warning is monitored daily to monitor the response of the vehicle owner to the warning. Following the lapse of the warning period, the Municipality and its strategic partners will remove the vehicle to the impounding are and issue an offence of 3000 dirhams against the owner.

The Municipality serves building offences for breaching the rules and regulations, which require addressing the right building permits that ensure the safety of people and nurturing an ideal environment to maintain the public appearance.

The Municipality calls on occupants, companies, official entities, and private companies to promote the values of social responsibility and contribute to safeguarding the public appearance as well as public facilities.

