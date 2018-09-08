ADM receives BSI's new ISO Certification of Environmental Management System
Abu Dhabi City Municipality - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has received from the British Standards Institution (BSI) a new Environmental Management System (EMS) System (ISO 14001:2015). The 14001 is the most popular standard that outlines the effective functioning of the EMS. It is designed to assist companies to sustain their growth and achieve their objectives without overlooking environmental responsibilities. Obtaining the certificate underscores the Municipality’s commitment to implementing quality management systems aimed at maintaining the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS).
“Acquiring this internationally accredited certificate is a further tribute to the great achievements of Abu Dhabi City Municipality; which always endeavours to attain excellence in operations, activities and projects,” said Eng. Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Acting Executive Director of Town Planning Sector, ADM.
“It also contributes to the realization of the vision of Abu Dhabi Government and the implementation of the Municipality’s drive for excellence and quality. It is a clear manifestation of the Municipality’s commitment to adopting quality management systems at world-class standards. Such systems aim to maintain a safe and healthy working environment in all municipal offices and facilities as well as construction sites within the scope of ADM’s responsibility. Thus it contributes to achieving the objectives of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi Emirate,” he added.
“The ISO 14001 sets a framework that enables the Municipality to meet high customer expectations of legal or regulatory requirements.
“This achievement culminates the concerted efforts of all Sectors and Divisions, especially the excellent efforts of the dedicated team of the EHS Division. The EHS strategy is mainly focused on enhancing and maintaining a healthy environment and protecting the environment from pollution. It reflects the attention of the Municipality to continuously improve the EHS performance, and nurture a positive working environment that curbs all types of risks and injuries. It also seeks to ensure a healthy environment encouraging confidence and productivity, assisting the handling of risks affecting occupational and environmental health & safety, improving the performance and reducing accidents costs,” he added.
Commenting on the practical applications of the certificate on projects, plans and services, Al Nuaimi said, “This certification is instrumental to improving environmental management and reducing waste and unnecessary costs. The compliance of organisations with the system enhances their abilities to broaden the scope of their business.”
Through the EHS division, the Municipality had clinched numerous certificates and awards within the same framework, such as: Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health System Certificate (OSHAD), Energy Management System Certificate (ISO 5000:2011), Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSAS) Certificate (ISO 18001:2007), and Environmental Management System Certificate.
-Ends-
