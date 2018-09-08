ADM receives BSI's new ISO Certification of Environmental Management System

Abu Dhabi City Municipality - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has received from the British Standards Institution (BSI) a new Environmental Management System (EMS) System (ISO 14001:2015). The 14001 is the most popular standard that outlines the effective functioning of the EMS. It is designed to assist companies to sustain their growth and achieve their objectives without overlooking environmental responsibilities. Obtaining the certificate underscores the Municipality’s commitment to implementing quality management systems aimed at maintaining the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS). “Acquiring this internationally accredited certificate is a further tribute to the great achievements of Abu Dhabi City Municipality; which always endeavours to attain excellence in operations, activities and projects,” said Eng. Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Acting Executive Director of Town Planning Sector, ADM.

“It also contributes to the realization of the vision of Abu Dhabi Government and the implementation of the Municipality’s drive for excellence and quality. It is a clear manifestation of the Municipality’s commitment to adopting quality management systems at world-class standards. Such systems aim to maintain a safe and healthy working environment in all municipal offices and facilities as well as construction sites within the scope of ADM’s responsibility. Thus it contributes to achieving the objectives of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi Emirate,” he added.

Advertisement