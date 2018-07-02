ADM launches current edition of Internal Excellence Award (Ertiqaa) 2018
Abu Dhabi City Municipality – HE Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, has launched the third edition of the Municipality’s Internal Excellence Award (Ertiqaa), 2018. The launch of the Award comes in implementation of the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. It is also a manifestation of the wise vision & keenness of HH to unleash the creative skills of government employees through launching a program for excellence awards within Abu Dhabi Government departments.
The program is parallel to the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance, and a contributor to achieving its objectives, with a view to stepping up performance efficiency, increasing productivity, improving services, focusing on customers, enhancing the work environment, and increasing employees satisfaction within the Municipality.
“We have to respect the valued trust that our wise leaders have pinned in us; which should reflect on our performance. From this view, we look forward to redouble our efforts and get ready to achieve our government’s vision. We have to adopt excellence as an approach and a culture, and even render it a practical belief embodied in our communication with each other as employees entrusted with the service of our country, society and valued customers,” added Al Qubaisi.
