ADM and Judicial Department complete online link to enhance customers' happiness

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Abu Dhabi City Municipality ( ADM ) announced today the completion of their online link covering the Land and Properties Services Sector at the Municipality . Accordingly, the official transactions will now be processed through a central reference number available for both parties enabling the delivery of interactive and smooth services that meet the satisfaction of customers in accessing joint real estate legal advice.

A statement to this effect was made during the press conference held at the premises of Abu Dhabi City Municipality in conjunction with the Judicial Department. During the Conference, a full presentation was made covering the services included in the digital services platform shared by the Judicial Department and Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

During the conference, the Judicial Department and the Municipality reviewed the implementation process of the online link established between the two bodies and the practices introduced in this regard with the aim of delivering best-in-class services capable of achieving customers’ satisfaction and happiness. The process aims to align the transaction processing with the vision of Abu Dhabi Government aimed at bringing happiness to the community, supporting partners, and achieving the migration to online services.

HE Advisor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said, “The commitment of the Department to improve customers services stems from the directives of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to bring about a quantum shift in the government performance process at all levels in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

“The online link between the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Abu Dhabi City Municipality aims to simplify procedures of both parties, verify the soundness of information, and save the time and effort of all parties. It also provides an accurate, sufficient and highly confidential database that can be referred to and shared smoothly for transaction processing,” he added.

Al-Abri commended the cooperation of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, as one the strategic partners of the Department, and the efforts made to complete the online link. “The link has been completed in the context of integration with the concerned entities, and it will reflect positively on the quality of the government performance and service improvement in Abu Dhabi Emirate.”

HE Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, General Manager of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, expressed deep appreciation of the role of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in serving the community, dispensing justice and delivering excellent services. He credited such efforts to the wise directives and the full sponsorship of HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

“The online link with the Judicial Department illustrates the vision of Abu Dhabi Government regarding the digital transformation scheme and the keenness of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities – Abu Dhabi City Municipality to cement relationships with the public and private sectors. The objective of this drive is to upgrade the class of services, improve procedures and realize the mission and objectives through aligning them with the directives of the government and expectations of the community,” he noted.

“The Municipality is keen on capitalizing on the partnership with the strategic departments of Abu Dhabi and utilizing these relations to improving the services of the community. The online link between the two entities as regards the joint real estate legal advice will reflect positively on customers satisfaction and offer interactive services that meet the needs of the community measure up to its aspirations,” added Al Qubaisi.

Stages

The two parties announced that the initial stage of the online link; which covers Land and Properties Services Sector in Abu Dhabi City Municipality. The second stage will cover Al Ain City Municipality and Al Dhafra Area Municipality.

Powers and Preparations

In view of the coordination between the two parties prior to the launch of the new online services, the two parties have agreed to deliver the joint e-services using the systems prepared by Abu Dhabi City Municipality. Accordingly, employees of the Judicial Department can use the systems of Abu Dhabi City Municipality. Several training workshops had been held to activate the link and ensure its smooth functionality. Powers have been delegated to staffs of the Judicial Department availing them automated access to the system where they can review the right financial votes of the Municipality. They can readily identify the collected amounts and enter them in reports retrieved from the system as well as the collection of fees. Accordingly, they will transfer the amounts related to the Municipality at the start of each month to the bank accounts of the Municipality, and add the payment feature to the Land Software (ELMS). It will be possible to open users accounts on the ELMS as well as accounts for the authorized personnel of the Judicial Department to simplify customers procedures as regards the payment of service fees.

Positives and Information Exchange

The digital link enables the exchange of quality information online in several fields such as legal advice with the Judicial Department. The link scheme comprises two phases: Legal advice about an owner or property, and registering other real estate services required for the implementation of a decision or court ruling. It covers 11 services for the Judicial Department or the customer through the Smart Hub in Phase II. This process will have a positive impact on accelerating the litigation procedures and executing the rulings and decisions taken by the Judicial Department.

Services

The two parties noted that the online link avails them a host of services such as the registration, selling and buying by court order, registration of grant, retracting on a grant, registration of a will, registration of estate, and assigning a share in land, property or right in rem. It also covers the registration of endowment, cancellation of an endowment, release of attachment, release of owner’s attachment, registration of land attachment, registration of owner’s attachment, property advice, and the registration of estate.

It is worth mentioning that the Municipality had received about 2000 transactions and more than 7000 legal advice from the Judicial Department in 2017. Thus, the online link agreement will be an advanced tool for slashing the time taken to process transactions, share information and reduce procedures. It will also enable the sharing of a consolidated database that helps expedite the processing of transactions in a quick and streamlined manner.

Cooperative Relationships

Up to now, the Municipality has established online links with 208 public and private entities including legal expert offices. This number comprises 16 public departments and authorities, 146 private companies, 35 legal expert offices, 35 offices, and 11 public prosecution offices in addition to a host of other establishments and offices.

The Municipality has online links with the following public departments: The Judicial Department at Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Dubai Municipality, Abu Dhabi Public Services Company (Masanah), National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority - National Coordination and Response Office - Abu Dhabi Center , Football Federation, Red Crescent Authority, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company, ADNOC Distribution Company, National Central Cooling Company, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the General Women's Union.

The Municipality is also linked with 11 public prosecution offices namely: Abu Dhabi Traffic Prosecution, Baniyas Major Prosecution, Al Rahba Major Prosecution, Abu Dhabi Family Prosecution, Abu Dhabi Citizenship & Residency Prosecution, Public Funds Prosecution, Abu Dhabi Appeal Prosecution, Court of Cassation Prosecution, Abu Dhabi Major Prosecution, Al Dhafra Major Prosecution and Al Ruwais Prosecution.

