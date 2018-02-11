ADM: Issuing loading & offloading soil materials online permits in just 48 hours now

This step reflects the keenness of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities - Abu Dhabi City Municipality on widening the digital transformation and migration to e-services under a well-defined methodology that stems from the directives of the government and Abu Dhabi Development Vision.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality ( ADM ) announced that it had completed the automation of issuing permits for loading & offloading of soil materials; which now need just 48 hours to process.

Services such as issuing permits to load soil materials from approved quarries, and issuing permits for loading and offloading excavation materials from various projects to areas designated by the Municipality are progressing smoothly. The applicant can apply to customer service centres accompanied by the required documents.

The drilling works team shall study the application, issue the required permit, and upload it onto the system such that the contractor will receive it from customer service centres in no more than 48 hours, from the time of applying. A text message will be sent to the contractor communicating the acceptance or dismissal of the transaction along with justifications if any.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality invites customers to benefit from the services provided by the soil work team at Municipal Infrastructure and Assets Division, including the following:

· Issuing permits to contractors to load soil materials from quarries approved by the Municipality.

· Issuing permits to contractors to load and offload excavation materials from different projects to places specified by the municipality.

· Issuing clearance certificates for the drilling work to contractors to complete project delivery procedures and the issuance of buildings completion certificates.

· Earth movement and levelling of unbuilt residential land plots.

· Earth movement and levelling of new homesteads.

· Earth movement and levelling of new farms.

· Earth movement and levelling of new industrial, commercial and investment lands, poultry & cow breeding farms and maritime restrooms.

· Constructing and maintaining unpaved roads leading to urban areas as well as dirt roads leading to homesteads and farms in all areas within the environs of Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

· Landfill of sabkhas, marshlands and low-lying areas.

-Ends-

