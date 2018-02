ADM: Issuing loading & offloading soil materials online permits in just 48 hours now

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality - The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) announced that it had completed the automation of issuing permits for loading & offloading of soil materials; which now need just 48 hours to process. This step reflects the keenness of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities - Abu Dhabi City Municipality on widening the digital transformation and migration to e-services under a well-defined methodology that stems from the directives of the government and Abu Dhabi Development Vision.

The new service reflects the ongoing efforts to improve the services and bring them in line with the requirements and aspirations of customers in a bid to maximise the satisfaction of the community and strategic partners. Accordingly, the service is part of the Municipality 's initiatives to make customers happier. Services such as issuing permits to load soil materials from approved quarries, and issuing permits for loading and offloading excavation materials from various projects to areas designated by the Municipality are progressing smoothly. The applicant can apply to customer service centres accompanied by the required documents.

