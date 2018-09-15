ADIB raises $750 million in UAE's first tier-one perpetual sukuk compliant with Basel III regulatory framework issued by the Central Bank of the UAE

ADIB, which is rated A2 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch, in each case with a stable outlook, priced the non-call, five-year sukuk at a profit rate of 7.125 percent.

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, announced today that it has successfully raised US$750 million of additional Tier 1 through a perpetual sukuk that complies with Basel III regulatory framework issued by the Central Bank of the UAE .

The issue was three times oversubscribed, accumulating USD 2.1 billion in orders. The issue was driven by broad demand across three regions, with final allocations of 69% to MENA, 22% to Europe, 8% to Asia and 1% to other investors. By investor type, they were sold to private banks which took 34%, commercial banks 31%, asset and fund managers bought 28% and others 7%.

The strong appetite from a broad range of international investors, particularly in current global capital market conditions, was testament to ADIB’s prudent financial management, and the bank’s prospects for further growth and development,” said Khamis Buharoon, ADIB’s acting Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman. “ADIB has grown to a major bank with over 1 million customers in the UAE, and we are investing in our digital and customer experience offering to maintain our competitive edge in the coming years. This sukuk and our current share rights issue pave the way for future steady growth.”

The sukuk issuance was part of a wider capital raising exercise, which includes raising equity through a AED 1 billion rights issue, with subscription running from September 25 to October 9, and calling the existing Tier1 issue by 16 October 2018.

ADIB, HSBC and J.P. Morgan acted as joint global coordinators and structuring agents for the sukuk, while ADIB, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

The certificates will be issued by ADIB Capital Invest 1 LTD, a special purpose company, and be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 122 billion in assets. Its 1 million-plus customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 82 branches and more than 710 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq.

Named the world's Best Islamic Bank by FT's The Banker Magazine, and Best Islamic Digital Bank in the Middle East by Global Finance, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

