ADIB named UAE's Best Bank in customer experience

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has been named the Best Overall Bank in Customer Experience in the United Arab Emirates at the 2017 Retail Banking Customer Experience Benchmarking Index Awards organised by Ethos Integrated Solutions. This marks the 7 th consecutive year the Abu Dhabi-based bank has won this award, which recognizes ADIB’s outstanding customer experience in its branches, call centers and online and digital platforms, and its application of continuous innovation in its business model to the benefit of customer service.

ADIB was also named the “Best Overall Call Centre” in the UAE, a recognition it has received for the 4time and was voted as the most responsivee bank on social media.

The Bank Benchmark Index (BBI) Awards were created by Ethos Consultancy in 2005 with the aim of providing the banking industry with a methodology of benchmarking their products and services against the competition to drive continual improvement. The findings of the index are based on mystery shopping exercises and analysis undertaken by ethos across three delivery channels; branch, online and call centre. Researchers focus on real life scenarios of a prospective customer using the bank services, evaluating four key variables of service provision - reliability, responsiveness, assurance and empathy

Khamis Bu Haroon, ADIB’s vice chairman and acting CEO, said: “Our number one priority is the customer and we have invested heavily in both our staff and our systems to achieve the standards we now have, and to become an industry leader in delivering excellence in customer experience.

We are very pleased to have won this prestigious award for the 7th time in a row. It recognises the challenges and changes we have overcome, and the hard work required to make ADIB a bank known for customer service.

ADIB’s investment in innovation aim to modernise our technology, architecture and to ensure that we are at the forefront of services in banking has been a key driver of customer growth. Our digital and innovation agenda is about enhancing the customer experience, making it simpler, faster and more cost effective for customers, while ensuring that they continue to receive a highly-personalised level of service.”

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 122 billion in assets. Its 980,000 customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 81 branches and more than 730 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40% of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals.

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar.

Named “Best Bank in the UAE” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

