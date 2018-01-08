ADIB appoints Sami Al Afghani as Global Head of Wholesale Banking

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has appointed Sami Al Afghani as the Global Head of ADIB’s Wholesale Banking Group. Sami holds over 30 years of experience in the banking sector and brings to ADIB extensive knowledge in corporate financing and risk management from both a regional and international perspective. Prior to joining ADIB, Sami was the Chief Executive Officer at Safwa Islamic Bank in Jordan. He has held various leadership roles across the Middle East and Asia, including Regional Director of the Western Region at the Arab National Bank and Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking at ADIB.

In his new role, Sami will be responsible for serving ADIB’s Large Corporates and Middle Market banking segments, as well as leading the Global Trade transactions, and Payments and Cash Management businesses. Commenting on Sami Al Afghani’s appointment, Khamis Buharoon, Acting CEO & Vice Chairman at ADIB, said: “Sami’s extensive experience in the banking sector will provide ADIB’s Wholesale Banking division with fresh and valuable insight. He will play a key role in supporting the growth of the division by driving innovation and delivering solutions catered to our customers’ needs. His strong sector and regional expertise will greatly support ADIB to capture market opportunities and provide regional corporates with the required support.”

