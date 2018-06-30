ADIB Securities launches trading opportunities on US markets
Abu Dhabi: ADIB Securities, the brokerage subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has launched services for clients to trade equities on US markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. The new offering will enable customers to buy and sell Sharia’a-compliant stocks through ADIB Securities’ leading digital and traditional trading channels.
Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager of ADIB Securities, said: “We are delighted to enhance our market-leading offering and provide clients with a comprehensive trading experience on US markets. Clients will now have access to thousands of Sharia’a-compliant companies, helping them to build a diversified portfolio and invest in some of the world’s most prestigious companies. ADIB Securities always strives to deliver new products and services, whether it is investment in our intuitive digital trading platforms or our efforts to consistently deliver an award-winning experience to clients. We now offer access to markets across the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with plans to expand this reach in coming months.”
Nearly three-quarters of ADIB Securities transactions are now carried out on digital platforms. Ranked the number one Islamic brokerage in the UAE, ADIB Securities provides a range of products to accompany the bank’s wealth management offering. The broker provides a best-in-class trading experience, with intuitive trading tools, expert insight, and competitive rates using state-of-the-art technology. In addition, ADIB Securities’ team of experienced professionals work closely with clients to complement the digital offering with personalised advice, providing access to markets across the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
-Ends-
About ADIB
ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 125 billion in assets. Its 1 million customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 80 branches and more than 710 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals.
ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar.
Named “Best Bank in the UAE” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.
For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:
ADIB Brunswick Group
Radwa Shehab Mouaffak Hajjar
Head of External Communications Account Director
Mobile: +971504734482 Mobile: +971561748183© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.