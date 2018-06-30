ADIB Securities launches trading opportunities on US markets

Abu Dhabi: ADIB Securities, the brokerage subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has launched services for clients to trade equities on US markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. The new offering will enable customers to buy and sell Sharia’a-compliant stocks through ADIB Securities’ leading digital and traditional trading channels. Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager of ADIB Securities, said: “We are delighted to enhance our market-leading offering and provide clients with a comprehensive trading experience on US markets. Clients will now have access to thousands of Sharia’a-compliant companies, helping them to build a diversified portfolio and invest in some of the world’s most prestigious companies. ADIB Securities always strives to deliver new products and services, whether it is investment in our intuitive digital trading platforms or our efforts to consistently deliver an award-winning experience to clients. We now offer access to markets across the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with plans to expand this reach in coming months.”

The US has the two largest bourses in the world, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, which have a combined market capitalisation of over US$30 trillion. ADIB Securities’ clients will now have access to invest in thousands of Sharia’a-compliant listed companies across various sectors. From leading technology stocks to manufacturing powerhouses, and pharmaceuticals providers to oil & gas majors, clients will be able to take advantage of market movements through ADIB Securities online platforms and branch network. Nearly three-quarters of ADIB Securities transactions are now carried out on digital platforms. Ranked the number one Islamic brokerage in the UAE, ADIB Securities provides a range of products to accompany the bank’s wealth management offering. The broker provides a best-in-class trading experience, with intuitive trading tools, expert insight, and competitive rates using state-of-the-art technology. In addition, ADIB Securities’ team of experienced professionals work closely with clients to complement the digital offering with personalised advice, providing access to markets across the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

